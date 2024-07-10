Weekly Nerub-ar Palace Tuning and New Abilities - New Private Auras

Here comes the "Whaaa overtuning an already massively overtuned raid" comments
"panicked confusion" shouldn't be a boss mechanic. If they want their private auras to work, the in-game alerts can't be neglected.
Blizzard: "We want to make fights that don't require crazy Weak Aura set up in order to do properly"Also Blizzard: "We're bringing back that one mechanic that was only doable with a crazy Weak Aura and making it harder. What do you mean people can't do the mechanic properly? Uhhhh, just make the ability non-private then, we give up"Even if they made the ability non-private, it means they made something that LITERALLY goes against their current design philosophy. The mechanic needs to be reworked or removed, but I guess we're too close to launch to do either of those two so they have to make a lazy band-aid fix to the mechanic.At least we won't have to do a ridiculous amount of trouble shooting this time around I guess.
Lets buff those bosses so we nerf them first 1-2 weeks in the release again...insanity tends to repeat itself :D
These clueless and out of touch Blizzard devs continue to spew this private auras nonsense on us. What a shame...How about listening for feedback for a once and delete this crap once and for all?
Just make all abilities private, what is the problem?