Warcraft II: Remastered Internal Alpha - New Blizzard Catalog Entry Added

Reforged 2?
Fix 3 FIRST
That's funny, I'm currently working on a remake of WarII with a turn based gameplay as on Civilization games, you can try it out here if you want:https://fakoleon.itch.io/warcraft-civilization-the-second-war
Bring forth Orge Mages!
*heavy breathing*
This is nice and all, but can we please have a SCIII <3
As someone who enjoyed Warcraft 3 Reforged for what it was I will definitely be adding this to my collection. Seeing this makes me even more excited to see what will be revealed during the direct.
Warcraft 2 was legit.
As someone who started the franchise with this game, I am happy!
They butchered Warcraft 3 Reforged and there is currently an amazing Warcraft 2 mod called Chronicles of the Second War that probably does the remaster better than Blizzard will.
I get the feeling Blizzard was somewhat humbled by the work of the team behind the Chronicles of the Second War : Tides of Darkness campaign. Maybe they finally realized there's still some appetite for RTS games?At least, WC2 is 2D. It's less likely for them to mess that one up.
It's actually sad to see people excited about yet another attempt by blizzard to milk every last cent of money from their remaining copium-huffing fans :(
Please fix WC3: Reforged as well. The artstyle isn't true to Warcraft, there's still loads of missing features, cut content, and various functionalities from the original WC3 that are still missing as well.
If they updated the game with new HD 2D cartoon sprites that would be pretty sweet.
pleasefor the love of godlet Teron Keep his Gaudy as hell Bright yellow cloak and hood. it was an Iconic look IMO and I will be sad if they take it away
I wish companies would start doing Remakes instead of Remasters.Remake the game with present day tools, keep the gameplay, story and campaign the same.
arrg? arrg? You’re the captain. arrg? You’re the captain.
Your sound card works perfectly!Please don't mess this one up, this was the game of my mid teens.