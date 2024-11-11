Warcraft Direct: Moments that Shaped Azeroth



Watch the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct on Twitch, YouTube, or TikTok* to earn new in-game viewership rewards for Hearthstone, Warcraft Rumble, and World of Warcraft. Join us for the pre-show beginning at 9:45 am PST for a special trip down memory lane then stay for the Warcraft Direct stream beginning at 10:00 am PST to see what’s in store for Warcraft ahead.



Stay tuned after the stream for a special 30th Anniversary concert broadcast, “World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music,” celebrating 20 Years of World of Warcraft music. Produced by Helvepic and filmed live in Switzerland the concert was performed by the 21st Century Orchestra and three choirs—Tale of Fantasy, Ardito, and the Madrijazz Gospel, this sweeping 190 performer ensemble will take you on a musical adventure through time and emotion.

