Warcraft 30th Anniversary Mount Bundle Now Available for Retail & Classic

Four Chaos-Forged Skyriding mounts for World of Warcraft



Chaos-Forged Gryphon

*** Chaos-Forged Gryphon Chaos-Forged Hippogryph

Chaos-Forged Dreadwing

Chaos-Forged Wind Rider

Chaos-Born Gryphon

Chaos-Born Hippogryph

Chaos-Born Dreadwing

Chaos-Born Wind Rider

Celebrate 30 years of epic adventures with the 30th Anniversary Mount Bundle, which includes four iconic mounts for World of Warcraft. Whether defending Azeroth or conquering new lands, these mounts will ensure you ride in style and honor the legacy of Warcraft. Here's what's available in the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Bundle: Four Chaos-Born mounts for World of Warcraft. All 30th Anniversary Mount Bundle mounts are now available to add to your in-game collection through January 6, 2025. Mounts are not faction-locked, so characters can experience how the other side rides on the ground and in the skies. Visit the Battle.net Shop or the in-game shop to add these mounts to your collection.