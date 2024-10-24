New Brutosaur Mount on In-Game Shop - Offers Auctions and Mail

Celebrate camaraderie between the Alliance and the Horde with the awe-inspiring Trader’s Gilded Brutosaur*, adorned with a 20th Anniversary themed harness encrusted with gems representing World of Warcraft’s expansions. Brave the world of Azeroth on this magnificent Zandalari beast with Morten and Killia, bringing the auction house and the mail to you on the go! “Morten and Killia never realized how much their new trading partnership across faction lines would pay off. That is until the day they were able to purchase this fine creature to aid them in their travels. And of course do it in gilded style.”
Add this new mount to your collection* by visiting the Battle.net Shop or in-game shop through January 6, 2025.Visit the Shop
Don’t forget you can invest in your new gilded age with WoW Tokens. WoW Tokens purchased from the Auction house for gold can be redeemed for Battle.net Balance. Learn more in our support article.*Mount not available in WoW Classic titles.**Buying or purchasing this digital item is a license.***Available through January 6, 2025.