Warband Crest Discount Yields 33% Discount on Future Crest Upgrade Costs

Is this implemented though? Valor discount wasn't until yesterday...
But what is it with the Valorstone discount? Is this no longer a thing? Did I miss something here?
I called it before and the mythic track requiring 639 is totally absurd and stupid, it means you can't even have crafted gear in any slot.They should have put an increase rate on crest drops for alts till it catchup your main.
What about crafted gear...? Blizzard? Needed to have been a buff to the acquisition
Even with a 33% crest discount, the valorstones will continue to be the bottleneck.
So i need to get 639 in every slot on my main to unlock a minor discount on.... 580 ilvl gear on my alt? LMAO
What a massive error. Blizzard giving in to the whiners who think character power should be account wide, even a little, sets a very bad precedent. As we all know, people will pretend they like this today, but then in a few days, they'll start to push for more, pointing at this as the example as to why it's fine. The beginning of the end. If you don't understand why, Think about how next time you want to apply to a guild or group, How much easier it is to just ignore you and have one of their own reroll instead. Think about how your years on a dedicated main will mean less and less with each passing day. About how easily you can be replaced. This encourages more of the flawed modern design where content is too complex but class design is too simple. We should be more rewarded for progressing and mastering our class, and less the seasonal location. It really feels like is yet another case of ARPG people forcing in their logic into an MMORPG, not understanding how broken it makes things. We've been suffering ARPG-style ideas since Legion and they always @#$% up the game. When will we learn.
This is probably the most confusing article I’ve ever read.
Increase the valorstone rate, and make the cost to alts free when the main has higher ilvl in each slot
Great stuff, now just remove the valorstone requirement to upgrade crest gear