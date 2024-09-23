Visit the BMAH During WoW's 20th Anniversary - Limited-Time Items Added to Permanent Rotation

Longboi pls
corrupted ashbringer for goldcap tftf
If its limited BMAH items ONLY during the event then honestly get outta here.I know the headline says permanent but no way of knowing yet until an official post from Blizz, wouldn't be shocked if its only during the event..Censored myself for obvious reasons.If permanent though, then cool.
These are just the items that were being sold from the vendor next to Madam Goya at the regular black market during Dragonflight and the first couple weeks of TWW. If you talked to that vendor at all, it stated that the items were limited time (they were there for like 8 months) and once that time was up they would be put on the black market as regular items that are able to show up. So you will also eventually be seeing the gold beetle mount that used to cost 1.2 mil, as well as the gladiator helm transmog, the 2 handed sword, the HD gold Quel'serrar swords and whatever else was on that vendor.
Add Corrupted Ashbringer and I'll legit buy tokens for gold cap Blizzard
Is this going live tomorrow?
I think it would be a mistake to bring in things specifically for the duration of the event for Black MarketBut it would be very nice to have things that the community likes appear way more frequently in all the realms during the event.Like the longboi, for example, or even better, put an npc selling it during the event and whoever can't buy it during the event will still be able to try the AH.
Anything related to "bid with gold" is going to be a Bot Fest.should have been only with currencies
If Blizz wants to make a token grab for some big profits they should put the longboi up on a limited-time vendor for its original price. I bet there are lots of people who missed it when it was available for whatever reason, regret doing so, and would make sure they got it this time around even if it meant shelling out for tokens.
just do it like Riot games. Put the long boi on a vendor for 5 million gold and add a special token to buy for 300€ to instantly get the 5 million gold.or no wait, do it like Riot games by putting him into loot boxes for 4,50€ each with a 1% drop chance and guarantee him after 80 pulls. This would only cost 360€We desperately need predatory business in this game! /s
If this is something time limited related only to the anniversary event, sorry, but it has no place on it.This is a celebration, not a cheap gold sink event.Btw, never made any sense to remove the longboi from the game when they're so inclined to create more and more gold sinks like warband tabs (first xpac feature that cost far more than the gold you would end up having after playing the campaign, like the epic flying back in the day) and even player power (since Shadowlands with the legendaries and moving foward).Longboi would be one of the fair goals for any player to work towards it, even the ones that would only get 5M after a few years. but instead...
Horribly confusing title and article - these items are being added to the BMAH permanently next patch