Schedule



Week 1 & 2: Vault of the Incarnates

Week 1 & 2: Vault of the Incarnates Week 3 & 4: Aberrus, the Shadow Crucible

Week 5 & 6: Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope

Week 7+: All raids are Awakened

Every two weeks duringSeason 4, one of the threeraids will become Awakened: Vault of the Incarnates; Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible; or Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope. Enemies within Awakened raids are stronger and drop upgraded loot with a higher item level.