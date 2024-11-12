University of Warcraft Football Match - University of Washington Huskies Collaboration with Blizzard

Official Announcement

A custom “University of Warcraft” logo and digital takeover featuring unique World of Warcraft assets leading up to the game

Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with University of Washington football players Carson Bruener, Denzel Boston, Jonah Coleman, Camden Simon, Adam Mohammad, Kamren Fabiculanan, Jacob Lane, Cameron Broussard, D’Angalo Titialli, Demond Williams, Jr and Will Rodgers to create custom “University of Warcraft” content on social media to promote the rebranding

A World of Warcraft-themed fan zone featuring different characters from the video game

World of Warcraft Mascots leading the team out onto the field

Also announced today, the University of Washington Huskies football team is collaborating with Blizzard Entertainment as part of the 20th-anniversary celebration for World of Warcraft! The transformation from UW to the “University of Warcraft” will be unveiled and celebrated throughout the week, culminating in Friday’s home football matchup vs the UCLA Bruins, where the game will feature a “World of Warcraft” motif with fans, players, and other surprise elements that pays homage to the popular video game including: