TWW Profession Concentration - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 324

Recharge time for 1 seems to be between 5-6 minutes so it's gonna take 41-49 hours to recharge 500 concentration atm and it doesn't look like there's any skill points to increase it either.How much you use changes though as things get easier to craft, im positive about it— Zanzarful (@Zanzarful) April 26, 2024
It has me concerned to. As I feel it doesn't really address a major problem with crafting and that is the min/max mentality of people. People wanting rank 5's mean that other people unable to make those ranks often get left out or are unable to do work orders for people.— Arnota (@ARNOTA42) April 26, 2024
If we're to believe that DF skillups are similar to TWW accessing R4 is pretty easy and the difference between a regular v. dedicated crafter is how many R5s they can make in a day, that's the "mix/max."Some concern over non-R5 being even more dead though— Soul💙 (@soulsobreezy) April 26, 2024
If Racial Bonuses are going to affect Concentration, whether directly or indirectly, then those bonuses need to go. Either remove the racial abilities, or make it so the racials only apply to legacy (prior expansion) crafts. Otherwise, the crafting meta will be race-changing to a specific race. If Blizzard (rightfully) removed Diplomacy so that people wouldn't feel pressured to play Humans, then the same should apply here.
Dont know what theyre talking about with price increases, everything ive seen has been dropping hard.