TWW Profession Concentration - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 324

Profession Concentration

Recharge time for 1 seems to be between 5-6 minutes so it's gonna take 41-49 hours to recharge 500 concentration atm and it doesn't look like there's any skill points to increase it either.

How much you use changes though as things get easier to craft, im positive about it — Zanzarful (@Zanzarful) April 26, 2024

It has me concerned to. As I feel it doesn't really address a major problem with crafting and that is the min/max mentality of people. People wanting rank 5's mean that other people unable to make those ranks often get left out or are unable to do work orders for people. — Arnota (@ARNOTA42) April 26, 2024

If we're to believe that DF skillups are similar to TWW accessing R4 is pretty easy and the difference between a regular v. dedicated crafter is how many R5s they can make in a day, that's the "mix/max."

Some concern over non-R5 being even more dead though — Soul💙 (@soulsobreezy) April 26, 2024

Spike of DF Materials

Materials and consumables of all sorts all over the place have absolutely rocket shipped upwards the past few days. I talked to a guy I made a ring for, he told me he was pushing for a pvp rating. It made me look at AH prices. Phials, potions, rousing and awakened order of every stripe, enchanting mats...



A whole bunch of stuff I bought when the legendary came out that I thought would moon and just kept dropping in price I was able to unload for around a 100% profit compared to purchase price (mostly a metric ton of awakened fire).



Something I hadn't noticed before - end of season cramming of rating, raids, mythic+, and pvp, at least this season, has jumped the price of everything.



Something to keep in mind for future end-of-season investment flipping. I feel like I've seen small rises in previous last days of seasons in SL and DF, but nothing this drastic. Feel free to correct me if my memory is wrong here.

A lot of prices are increasing also because of goblins resetting and trying to inflate the market for people trying to buy up stocks before S4, which will cause a larger price spike. Tallstrider sinews for example, as soon as they hit 300g I bought a few thousand , price jumped to 800g for a bit, good profits, it's now scaled down to around 450g.

It’s also people trying to flip by buying into stuff that they think others will need in the new season. I did this with awakened order, ilimitted diamonds, ore, and alloy last season. Think I barely broke even. There’s goblins with banks full of everything already who bought in bigger than any of us.

These are the last few weeks that the markets will be sustainable before the expansion. Have to squeeze as much profit as possible. Everything will tank by June.

