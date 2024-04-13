Trading Post Items Datamined for Summer 2024 - Summer Fun, Dark Depths, Riding Turtle

Trading post is really starting to become bloated. I wish they'd increase the amount we got each month to 2000... It still wouldn't be enough to buy everything but it would definitely help considering how expensive everything is.
Lots of cool items actually :)
800 Tendies for the fish? Goodness.
trading post keeps winning
Love the butterfly wings! Right out of FFXIV lol...
Can almost feel the authors spite after having their hand slapped for the pride month post...You know you don't have to add lifeless commentary on themes we legit just want the items listed above a picture
Riding turtle has a massive amount of sources now: it's the cheapest tcg mount that can be bought for real money and unlike the others can't be traded, can be bought from BMAH and tends to be the cheapest there too, can be fished in garrison water and now also from trading post, 4 sources like tyrael.
This is crazy some of these have to be the monthly rewards!Otherwise if you just going for mounts, pets and toys it's likeJune 1250 tendiesJuly 1950 tendiesAugust 1200 tendiesway too many
After so many bad and boring months, finally these look incredbile!
the hoverboard and the recolored lightning hammers are omegajuicy!
Why is it all so expensive, so many items costing 700-800 tenders when we only get a 1000 a month. Uncool. :c
increasing the tp selection while not increasing the amount of tenders we can get is really going to push the fomo >.> all for recolored crap too oh well.
Damn I was really hoping for the red shoulder cape arrrrgggghhhh
Ugh definitely won't have enough tenders to buy everything I want
I'm buying everyone of those hammers and the Quel' serrar blades. Really beautiful items!
Give me that surfboard, that water gun, that adorable fish, and whatever gives the murloc float ring. RIGHT NOW. GOD IS IT SUMMER YET?
Finally something interesting, now I have no reason to complain.