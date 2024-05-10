This Week in WoW - Welcome Back Weekend, Patch 10.2.7, Whisper of Warning Story

Catch up on all the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week—jump into the next content update for Dragonflight
Join the Welcome Back Weekend May 9-13
Cataclysm Classic™ is nearly here, and you and your allies can prepare to embark on a new adventure. This weekend, we're giving all players with inactive World of Warcraft® accounts full access to the World of Warcraft
Classic progression realms* and the characters on those realms without a subscription or Game Time through May 13, 2024, at 10:00 am PDT!
Gather your friends and get started on a new journey through the Cataclysm Classic pre-expansion patch
and a changed Azeroth, risen from the fires of destruction. Play as a goblin or worgen
, customize your appearance with transmogrification, and revel in new quality-of-life changes to enhance your time—including faster leveling in Outlands and Northrend, better Dungeon Finder, improved Collections UI, and more!Rejoin your guild, rally your comrades, and prepare to face new challenges. Cataclysm Classic
launches on May 20, 2024, at 3 p.m. PDT worldwide.
Ignite Your Cataclysm Classic Journey with Fiery UpgradesCataclysm Classic
will require only a WoW® subscription or Game Time to play. However, these optional upgrades can heat up your experience during your adventures in Azeroth.BLAZING HEROIC PACK
The Blazing Heroic Pack includes Lil’ Wrathion pet for both WoW
Classic progression2 and modern World of Warcraft
characters3, the Avatar of Flame flying mount2 for WoW
Classic progression characters, and a Runebound Firelord flying mount for modern World of Warcraft
characters. WoW
Classic progression characters will also enjoy Hammer Regalia Transmog Set and Town-In-A-Box Starter Set toy . BLAZING EPIC UPGRADE
The Blazing Epic Upgrade includes everything in the Blazing Heroic Pack, plus a Level 80 Character Boost and 30 days of Game Time.Upgrade Now
The Dark Heart Content Update is Now Live
Dive into the final chapter of Dragonflight
as it sets the stage for the upcoming expansion—The War Within™, sojourn into new questlines, Heritage Armor sets for Draenei and Trolls, six new hair colors for Kul Tiran Humans, access to all Dragonflight quests regardless of Renown for maximum-level characters, and more.
Draenei And Troll Heritage ArmorDraenei and Troll characters can embark on new questlines to lay claim to their heritage armors.The Mysterious Draenei
Players level 50 and above can seek out the Magically-Sealed Parcel in Stormwind to begin the quest "An Artificer's Appeal." This will allow them to complete the heritage questline and receive the Embrace of Lost Embaari and Endurance of Temple Telhamat ensembles, each of which includes shoulders, back, chest, wrist, hands, waist, legs, feet, and two helm. The Proud Trolls
Players level 50 and above can seek out Zi'guma in Orgrimmar, who will offer the quest "Return to the Echo Isles." This will allow them to complete the heritage questline and receive the Covenant of the Darkspear ensemble, which includes the following items: Darkspear Rush'kah mask, shoulder, back, chest, wrist, hands, waist, legs, and feet.
Dark Heart Content Update NotesDive deeper into the Dark Heart details when you read through our content update notes
.
World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria Goes Live May 16!
Relive epic adventures with an all-new event— WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria. Experience the wonders of Pandaria anew, but with fresh new loot— and (almost) unlimited power.
What is WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria?World of Warcraft Remix is a time-limited event which allows players to re-experience the entirety of the Mists of Pandaria expansion at an accelerated rate from level 10 through 70. All loot has been completely overhauled and has powerful new effects allowing players to shape their experience, power up, and power on. Features include:
- Accelerated Leveling and Content allowing you to take on nearly every quest, scenario, dungeon and raid.
- Create a new WoW Remix character starting at level 10 to adventure through the event up to level 70.
- A mountain of loot: Get powerful items from everywhere— quests, chests, creatures, bosses.
- Customizable items allowing you to power up as far as you can go to take on tougher content.
- Convert unwanted items into Bronze which can be used to upgrade items or purchase cosmetics.
- Keep what you collect: Take your collection of transmogs with you later when The War Within™ goes live.
Available to EveryoneNo expansion purchase is needed, but a World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time is required to begin this fast-paced adventure through Pandaria. This means that Classic players can also participate in a plethora of pandamonium by simply installing the modern (live) World of Warcraft client.WoW Trial Accounts will also be able to experience this WoW Remix without a subscription or Game Time through level 20. Purchase a subscription or Game Time to continue beyond level 20.Read our previously published article
on the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria for more details and information.
Catch Up with the Discoverer’s Delight Buff
Join the path of discovery in Season of Discovery Phase 3. Beginning with weekly resets, players get the benefit of the Discoverer’s Delight experience buff*, which increases experience gains by 150% for all players through level 39 and 100% for players level 40-49! It’s a great time to join Season of Discovery, whether you’re just joining in the fun, or creating and leveling a whole new character.Players can also visit any innkeeper in the capital cities to turn the experience buff off or on.
The WoW Classic Shop is Now Open
The WoW Classic shop has opened its doors with a variety of items for your Wrath of the Lich King Classic
and Cataclysm Classic
collections*.
Here’s what’s currently in the shop inventory:
- Auspicious Arborwyrm mount
- Kalu'ak Whalebone Glider mount
- Re-Awakened Phase-Hunter mount
- Pebble the Penguin (Pebble's Pebble) pet
- Dark Portal Hearthstone Effect
- Fishspeaker's Lucky Lure toy
- Path of Illidan toy
Visit the Battle.net Shop
or the in-game shop to purchase.
Warcraft Short Story: "A Whisper of Warning "
Khadgar has dispatched Alleria Windrunner on a dark mission, one that portends an uncertain future for Azeroth. Before she departs, she visits her lost home of Silvermoon on a mission of peace and connection. Much remains unsaid between Alleria and her son, Arator—hindered by fear and misunderstanding—but Alleria would have her son know his mother and her intentions before a new evil threatens Azeroth again.The afternoon sun filtered through the crimson leaves overhead as Alleria Windrunner walked the path toward Silvermoon City. In times past, happier times, she might have flown or used a portal to appear inside the city walls, but as it was, she approached warily, as if nearing a sleeping beast that did not wake gently. Once, she had defended these walls, these people. But now?Now, to many, she was the source of danger.Funny how she had faced the most terrifying monsters, demons, the very worst of the Horde, and yet here the thought of passing through a simple gate filled her with trepidation.Turn around and leave.This place is full of enemies. Everybody hates you.Alleria ignored the whispers. When they were this foolish, it was easy. Her boots carried her forward. Her mission could not be stopped by her own fears, much less by those that came from her connection to the Void.
Read and download this short story by Delilah S. Dawson.Read Now
- World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time not required during Welcome Back Weekend. Only applicable to WoW Classic progression realms for inactive World of Warcraft accounts. Does not include World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Ends May 13, 2024, at 10:00 am PDT.
- Certain restrictions apply. Visit shop.battle.net for more information.
- 1 Available on or before August 31, 2024.
- 2 Available in WoW Classic progression realms (currently Wrath of the Lich King Classic™) immediately after the purchase.
- The toy, Transmog set, and Avatar of Flame mount only available on WoW Classic progression realms (currently Wrath of the Lich King Classic™). The Runebound Firelord mount only available on modern WoW® realms.
- Boost only available on WoW Classic progression realms. and usable only on the WoW game account for which it was purchased or redeemed.
- *Experience buff not available in other WoW Classic titles or modern World of Warcraft.
- *WoW Classic Shop items only available in WoW Classic progression realms.