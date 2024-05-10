This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Players Can Now Claim Last Week's Gauntlet Trial Rewards - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
32 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix that fixes an issue where players were unable to claim last week's Gauntlet Trial rewards.
HOTFIX - May 9, 2024 - 1.3.5
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where players were unable to claim Trial rewards.
DEVELOPER NOTE
Players will likely see an additional week on the UI for this seasons Gauntlet. We do want to clarify that there is not an available Gauntlet as we noted in a
thread
the other day. This is a visual bug that we will address in the future, but we wanted to ensure players did receive their Week 9 rewards in a timely fashion with this hotfix.
