This Week in WoW - Season 4, Development Update and More Hero Talents

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Join the party this week as Hearthstone celebrates their 10-year anniversary!World of Warcraft Joins Hearthstone’s 10-Year Anniversary Festivities
Join in Hearthstone’s 10-year anniversary celebration beginning March 11. Players can log into Hearthstone to collect a new Fiery Hearthsteed mount in World of Warcraft
for free!*
Players can also seek out special “Hearthstone” matches in capital cities from March 11 to March 18. Stick around long enough and you’ll face a special encounter where you can defeat iconic minions to add to your deck and earn other fun new Hearthstone-themed rewards! Learn more about collecting the Fiery Hearthsteed and the in-game events in our latest article
.Visit the Hearthstone official site
to learn more about the full slate of festivities.* No additional purchase necessary for the Fiery Hearthsteed mount. Limited-time offer only available to those who login to Hearthstone between March 11 and May 14. Mount not available in World of Warcraft® Classic games.
News and Events This Week
March 12
- March 11
(Event) Join Hearthstone’s 10-Year Anniversary! (March 11- March 18)
Join us in Valdrakken, Stormwind, and Orgrimmar as we celebrate the joyous card game that has delighted us all for a decade!
March 14
- (Event) Warlords of Draenor Timewalking (March 12 – March 19)
While this event is active, players level 40 or higher may access a special Timewalking Dungeon Finder queue, which scales players and their items down to revisit past dungeons from the Warlords of Draenor expansion. While Timewalking, bosses will yield loot appropriate for a player’s natural level.
- (Event) PvP Brawl: Deep Wind Dunk (March 12 – March 19)
- (Article) Dragonflight Season 4 Dungeon Changes Ahead
March 15
- (Article) Development Update
March 17
- (Article) Blues News
- (Article) A Look at More Hero Talents in The War Within
