This Week in WoW - MoP Remix, Cata Classic, & Twitch Drops

Catch up on all the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week—relive epic adventures with an all-new event—WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria
, jump into the next content update to Classic—Cataclysm
, outfit your collection with a new bundle deal—the Mrlgrl Pack
, and more!
World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria is Now Live!
Relive epic adventures with an all-new event— World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria. Experience the wonders of Pandaria anew, but with fresh new loot— and (almost) unlimited power.
World of Warcraft Remix is a time-limited event that allows players to re-experience the entirety of the Mists of Pandaria
expansion at an accelerated rate from level 10 through 70. All loot has been completely overhauled and has powerful new effects allowing players to shape their experience, power up, and power on. Features include:
- Accelerated Leveling and Content allowing you to take on nearly every quest, scenario, dungeon and raid.
- Create a new World of Warcraft Remix character starting at level 10 to adventure through the event up to level 70.
- A mountain of loot: Get powerful items from everywhere— quests, chests, creatures, bosses.
- Customizable items allowing you to power up as far as you can go to take on tougher content.
- Convert unwanted items into Bronze which can be used to upgrade items or purchase cosmetics.
- Keep what you collect: Take your collection of transmogs with you later when The War Within™ goes live.
No expansion purchase is needed, but a World of Warcraft
Subscription or Game Time is required to begin this fast-paced adventure through Pandaria. This means that Classic players can also participate in a plethora of pandamonium by simply installing the modern (live) World of Warcraft
client.WoW Trial Accounts
will also be able to experience this World of Warcraft
Remix without a subscription or Game Time through level 20. Purchase a subscription or Game Time to continue beyond level 20.
Need Help Logging Back In?
Within the app, click on the World of Warcraft tab, then either Install or Update.
When the installation or update is complete, click Play.
Check out our support article
to learn more.
Cataclysm Classic Goes Live May 20!
Cataclysm Classic™ launches worldwide on May 20 at 3:00 pm PDT. Explore new zones, dungeons, and raids, engage in PvP combat, and discover the mysteries of the Darkmoon Faire. With the launch of Cataclysm Classic, the adventure begins anew.Are you ready to face the challenges that await?
- 7 New Zones: Mount Hyjal, Vash’jir, Twilight Highlands, Uldum, Deepholm, Kezan, and Gilneas.
- 9 New Dungeons: Blackrock Caverns, Throne of the Tides, Vortex Pinnacle, The Stonecore, The Lost City of Tol’vir, The Halls of Origination, Grim Batol, Deadmines, Shadowfang Keep
- Dungeon Journal Introduced
- 3 New Raid Dungeons: Throne of the Four Winds, Blackwing Descent, and Bastion of Twilight
- Boss Based Raid Lock system: Allowing players to do either the 10 or 25-player raid version of each boss in the same week. Lockouts are based on individual bosses.
- Tol Barad PvP Zone
- Darkmoon Island: Discover the mysteries Silas Darkmoon has in store for you.
- Flying in Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor
Ignite Your Cataclysm Classic Journey with Fiery Upgrades Cataclysm Classic
will require only a WoW® subscription or Game Time to play. However, these optional upgrades can heat up your experience during your adventures in Azeroth.
The Blazing Heroic Pack
includes Lil’ Wrathion pet for both WoW
Classic progression and modern World of Warcraft
characters, the Avatar of Flame flying mount for WoW
Classic progression characters, and a Runebound Firelord flying mount for modern World of Warcraft
characters. WoW
Classic progression characters will also enjoy Hammer Regalia Transmog Set and Town-In-A-Box Starter Set toy.The Blazing Epic Upgrade
includes everything in the Blazing Heroic Pack, plus a Level 80 Character Boost and 30 days of Game Time.Upgrade Now
Twitch Drop: Get the Eye of the Legion Pet Now Live!
Greetings, adventurers! With the release of the World of Warcraft
Remix: Mists of Pandaria, players can now experience the wonders of Pandaria anew. Commemorate the occasion with new Twitch Drops
! Watch any World of Warcraft
stream on Twitch.tv from May 16, 10:00 a.m. PDT (17:00 GMT), until May 30, 10:00 a.m. PDT (18:00 BST) to earn the Eye of the Legion pet.
To participate, you must link your Twitch account by visiting https://account.battle.net/connections
. If you have changed your password or made any changes to your Twitch or Battle.net account, you will have to relink your accounts. When you relink, there will be a 7-day cooldown before you can relink a new Twitch account.After you’ve claimed your rewards on Twitch, please make sure you’re logging into the Battle.net region you’d like to receive the drop(s) on, as the first region you log into will be where your items will be delivered. It can take up to 24 hours to receive your reward(s) in game after claiming. Read our Frequently Asked Questions section for more information.Watch 4 hours
of World of Warcraft
content while these Twitch Drops are active on any channel to earn the Eye of the Legion pet.
Unveiling Cataclysm Classic Zones, Dungeons, and PvP Season 9
Cataclysm Classic™ provides seven new zones to explore, nine new dungeons, and more beginning May 20 at 3:00 pm PDT globally. May 28 also introduces the start of a new PvP Season, followed by the opening of three raid dungeons on May 30 at 3:00 pm PDT globally. Take a journey into the shattered lands and plumb the depths of what this classic experience has to offer.
Navigate Azeroth’s tumultuous terrains and explore zones reshaped by elemental fury and dungeons teeming with untold dangers. The commencement of PvP Season 9 also ushers in an era of fierce new competition, where every battle is a testament to skill and strategy. Azeroth’s call to arms rings clear, and calls its champions rise and etch their triumphs and tales into the very lands. We look forward to our next adventures with you.Visit our previously published article
for more details.
Cataclysm Classic: Battle for Control of Tol Barad An island off the coast of the Eastern Kingdoms, Tol Barad is a historic land sought-after by the leaders of the Horde and the Alliance. Its strategic, isolated location makes it an ideal stronghold from which to conduct military strikes. In World of Warcraft®: Cataclysm Classic™, a battle will be waged to seize control of this prized territory. Should you triumph, unique rewards await you.
The Fight for Tol Barad
Similar to Wintergrasp in Wrath of the Lich King Classic™, Tol Barad will serve as an 80 vs 80 battleground. The winning faction will gain access to a hub on Tol Barad Peninsula to complete daily quests before the next battle begins. Reachable by portals in Stormwind and Orgrimmar or via a level-85 mage teleport or portal, Tol Barad will accept up to eighty players per faction to engage in brutal combat across the island's surface. Battles will take place every two hours and thirty minutes, giving the offensive faction a chance to claim territory.Dive in deeper with our previously published detailed article
.
Romp and Stomp in Murloc Mrrrggkness
From now until May 27, 2024, immerse your collection in swampy fun with a new bundle deal—the Mrlgrl Pack
.Grab the best amphibious accessories and fashion World of Warcraft®
has to offer—filled with goodies to make you gurgle, “Aaaaaughibbrgubugbugrguburgle
”!For the ardent collector of all things murloc, the Mrlgrl Pack contains:
- Green Snugglefin Murloc Romper which includes both the Happy and Angry Hood variants.
- Baby Murloc Satch’Shells&
- Murkmorpher Toy
- Murkastrasza Pet
This offer is valid through May 27, 2024, and requires a World of Warcraft
subscription or Game Time. These items are not available in World of Warcraft®
Classic progression games.Pick Up the Mrlgrl Pack“Mglrmglmglmgl mmgr a new mmmurlok transmog for mmmm mrrrggk n uuua!”
That’s Nerglish for “The murloc gods have blessed us with a new murloc transmog for good magic and honor!
” and they certainly have! For the ultimate coziness, romp around in the Green Snugglefin Murloc Romper
(which includes both the Happy and Angry Hood variants) on your adventures around Azeroth.Donning the dewy threads of this transmog requires a World of Warcraft
subscription or Game Time and is not available in World of Warcraft Classic progression games.Get Ready to Romp
Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.