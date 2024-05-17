This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Mists of Pandaria Remix Character Lock Issues Resolved
Live
Posted
1 hr 13 min ago
by
Archimtiros
According to a new bluepost, an issue in which Mist of Pandria Remix characters become locked due to not owning Dragonflight has been fixed!
We believe that this issue has been fixed with an update that we deployed with realm restarts earlier this morning.
Here is the thread I created in the customer support forum:
MoP: Remix - Character Locked - #2 by Darthwraith-blackhand
It was suggested to me to post on the Bug Report forum instead.Summary:
I do not own the Dragonflight expansion. My character is lvl 62, I got disconnected while picking up the quest ‘The Burlap Grind’. After trying to reconnect I was met with the ‘Character Locked’ error message. I was able to log into the rest of my characters and even create a new timewalking character without any issue. It was advertised that I would not need Dragonflight in order to play Mist of Pandaria: Remix here:
https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/en-us/news/24092672/world-of-warcraft-remix-mists-of-pandaria-now-live
"
AVAILABLE TO EVERYONE
No expansion purchase is needed
, but a
World of Warcraft
Subscription or Game Time is required to begin this fast-paced adventure through Pandaria. This means that Classic players can also participate in a plethora of pandamonium by simply installing the modern (live)
World of Warcraft
client.
WoW Trial Accounts
will also be able to experience this
World of Warcraft
Remix without a subscription or Game Time through level 20. Purchase a subscription or Game Time to continue beyond level 20. If you’re returning to
World of Warcraft
and don’t know where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered."I have a feeling that the reason my character is locked is because I do not own Dragonflight and am past lvl 60. Can I please get either a confirmation or refutation that this is the case, please and thank you!?
1
Comment by
Vhye
on 2024-05-17T13:11:36-05:00
But still no fix for the one Dracthyr per realm limit screwing Evoker enjoyers out.
Comment by
DeVeteran
on 2024-05-17T13:19:52-05:00
But still no fix for the one Dracthyr per realm limit screwing Evoker enjoyers out.
Very simple, delete your Evoker, create a new one.
The evoker since it's >50 level, has unlimited time for restoration.
Comment by
Coofer
on 2024-05-17T13:23:11-05:00
But still no fix for the one Dracthyr per realm limit screwing Evoker enjoyers out.
Very simple, delete your Evoker, create a new one.
The evoker since it's >50 level, has unlimited time for restoration.
Or just make an evoker on a different realm lol
Comment by
Dirania
on 2024-05-17T13:28:28-05:00
But still no fix for the one Dracthyr per realm limit screwing Evoker enjoyers out.
Very simple, delete your Evoker, create a new one.
The evoker since it's >50 level, has unlimited time for restoration.
Or just make an evoker on a different realm lol
You need a level 50 character on a realm to be able to make an evoker. We are screwed either way. Some of us still like to play our evoker on retail and do not want to delete it. They could easily extend the limit to two evokers per realm. But no... no fun allowed says Blizzard!
Comment by
Vhye
on 2024-05-17T13:29:41-05:00
But still no fix for the one Dracthyr per realm limit screwing Evoker enjoyers out.
Very simple, delete your Evoker, create a new one.
The evoker since it's >50 level, has unlimited time for restoration.
Or just make an evoker on a different realm lol
My entire guild is playing on our main realm. And my evoker is my main; we have farm and sales and carries to do, so it's not an option.
1
