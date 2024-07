This Week in WoW for July 26th - The War Within Pre-Prepatch Live, Season 1 Raid Schedule & More

The War Within™ Pre-Expansion Content Update is Now Live!

The War Within™ Season 1 and Raid Schedule Overview

Just the Facts

7/22 : Dragonflight Season 4 PvP Ladder Closes and Mythic+ 0.1% title rating qualification ends.

7/23: Pre-Expansion Content Update Goes Live

7/30: Pre-Expansion Event Goes Live

8/20: PvP Pre-Season begins with weekly resets

8/22: The War Within Early Access begins, Normal Dungeons open

8/26: The War Within Goes Live Globally at 3:00 pm PDT with Heroic Dungeons and Dragonflight Season 4 PvE rewards are retired.

9/10: The War Within Season 1 Begins with Normal and Heroic raid difficulty, Raid Finder Wing 1, Mythic 0 Dungeons, Heroic Seasonal dungeons, a new World Boss, and PvP Season 1

9/17: Mythic raids and Mythic+ dungeons open, Raid Finder Wing 2 opens, raid Story Mode opens

9/24: Raid Finder Wing 3 Opens

Draconic Gladiator: End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder (requires 150 games won in Dragonflight Season 4).

Draconic Legend: End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder (requires 50 games won in Dragonflight Season 4).

Ara-Kara, City of Echoes (Levels 70-80)

Priory of the Sacred Flame (Levels 70-80)

The Rookery (Levels 70-80)

The Stonevault (Levels 70-80)

Cinderbrew Meadery (Level 80)

City of Threads (Level 80)

Darkflame Cleft (level 80)

The Dawnbreaker (Level 80)

Kordac, the Dormant Protector

Aggregation of Horrors

Shurrai, Atrocity of the Undersea

Orta, the Broken Mountain

Taesavir, Sword of the Grand Design

Seetheras, Broadsword of the Sunderer

Gorridar, Darkblade of the Sunderer

Voidsong, Stave of the Harbinger

M’thos, Dagger of the Grand Design

