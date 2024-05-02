This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
The War Within The Ringing Deeps Storyline Playthrough (Story Spoilers)
The War Within
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
With the latest The War Within Alpha build, the questline for the second zone, The Ringing Deeps, is playable. We completed the questline to bring you all the details!
WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!
Chapter 1 - By Candlelight
After heading down the Coreway from Dornogal in the Isle of Dorn, we arrive at the first underground zone of Khaz Algar, the Ringing Deeeps. Waiting for us there is Speaker Brinthe, the Earthen responsible for the memory database on the surface, as well as the dwarven entourage of Magni, Moira and Dagran II. Arriving there, we notice her station is in blatant disrepair - But the nerubians are not around. Not knowing if the leader of the Machine Speakers is aware of this, she asks us to help clean up the area, while trying to figure out what's going on with the Awakening Machine - The machine used to recharge Earthen from their stasis.
As we rescue people from Ironhaul Station, we notice a Skardyn. For those not in the known, Skardyn are cursed descendants of Dark Iron Dwarves who survived the siege of Grim Batol during the War of the Three Hammers. These Dwarves were servants of Queen Mogdud, the wife of Sorcerer-Thane Thaurissan... and one of the previous wielders of Xal'atath. Speaker Brinthe recognizes the name "skardyn" and shows concern, but the other Earthen workers do not. We're introduced to the main city of the Ringing Deeps, Gundargaz, and meet with the High Speaker of the Machine Speakers there, who seems very arrogant based on the cutscene script we got.
The High Speaker arrives, just as Magni, Moira, and Dagran exit the Coreway.
A tense introduction is made, between the two parties by Speaker Brinthe.
The High Speaker is pompous and self-serving. The party exits Ironhaul Station and moves towards Gundargaz.
We group up at Brinthe's house in Gundargaz and gather some of her allies. She details problems going on in the Ringing Deeps that could relate to the Awakening Machine not working - Kobolds are attacking, supplies from the mines of the deeps are not arriving, and Earthen are leaving for their shifts and never returning. With our work cut out for us, we go take care of the kobolds first. We arrive at the Lost Mines, where we see Kobolds raiding the Earthen workers. As we ensure their safety and earn a vantage point, we see a friendly kobold, Skitter - Who tells us the Candle King is forcing Kobolds to go into war with the Earthen, but some of them want nothing to do with that and just want to harvest wax in peace.
After confering with Skitter, he tells us that candles represent power for kobolds, and we must come up with a plan to take out the Candle King's crown of candles to expose him as a weakling. Hopefully, this will make the other kobolds lose respect for him, and in turn stop the raids on the earthen. We start our plan by killing kobolds, taking their candles and recovering plaques from fallen earthen miners. After this, we're requested to enter the Lost Mines and steal the keys to Skitter's shackles from the kobold foreman in the area, while destroying machines previously left behind by the Earthen, which are being retrofitted by the Kobolds to raid the Earthen with.
We're then sent to the Lost Mines, the domain of the Candle King. The Candle King personally kicks us out of the mine. Skitter then suggests we distribute pamphlets around the Kobold domain in the Ringing Deeps, to rally the kobolds who are against the Candle King's rule, and after that we clear the kobold area of his soldiers.
At the end of this chapter, we're sent to explore another Delve, Darkflame Cleft - Requiring us to disguise ourselves as a kobold, and use of stealth to reach the Candle King's sanctum and steal his crown!
With this final quest, we help Skitter and his kobolds take the Warrens back, and the raids in Gundargaz stop - Speaker Brinthe even welcomes them to make home in the city, creating an alliance between the earthen and the kobolds. This marks the end of Chapter 1 of the Ringing Deeps.
Chapter 2 - Dark Revelations
Chapter 2 starts in Gundargaz with Moira Thaurissan, who noticed something has finally shaken the complacency off of the machine speakers, who are airing their grievances about the Awakening Machine not working. Complaints include Nerubian raids in the Ringing Deeps, Speaker Brinthe's absence and the fact that the number of Machine Speakers are dwindling. Before dismissing the crowds, the High Speaker mentions a location called Taelloch, and advises everyone to avoid that area. According to Brinthe, Taelloch is responsible for the ore production of the Ringing Deeps, and finds it weird that the area is being evacuated.
With this, we head to Taelloch with Magni and Dagran, while Moira returns to the surface to warn the Council of Dornogal. As we arrive in Taelloch, we see Magni and Dagran inspecting a recently shutdown earthen, who mentions beasts in the area. We infiltrate the town with them, but not before Magni tells us to keep an eye on Dagran, as this is his first real adventure! We locate the foreman's office in Taelloch, but the place is in a state of disrepair, and the foreman is nowhere to be found. With no answers in sight, we enter Taelloch proper, only to see strange fog creatures permeating the town while we look for clues.
Among our research, we find recently interacted with tools and mugs, tablets with many names of lost earthen, and homes boarded up. As we investigate one of the boarded up houses after hearing some noise, a cutscene plays.
Magni and Dagran enter an earthen's home in Tealloch... and find an abomination!
We witness the final stage of a corrupted earthen transforming into a monstrous skardyn!
The commotion triggers an outbreak of skardyn in Taelloch!
We are then sent to look for clues left behind by earthen workers while dispatching of the skardyn - void-corrupted earthen. The messages are left by the foreman of the earthen, Kol Brunkrag, and they're... very cryptic.
Workers of Taelloch,
As your foreman, I have met with the High Speaker in secret. The outcome was not what I expected.
I have been... altered.
Perhaps even... chosen.
---
Change is coming, workers. Hordes of skardyn stir within the Hall of Awakening.
Taelloch could be next. Barricade your doors, but be not afraid. We will press on.
---
Workers, the circle has turned.
Can you hear it? The ringing... the ringing... the music is eternal.
My mind is sane because the water flows through the ages.
The itching... it itches... I can taste the sounds. Revelation awaits.
---
The RINGING... the RINGING...
Will lock away. Deepest cavern for darkest memory.
Don't... Speaker... RINGING. Don't let destroy.
Dagran deduces we need to go to Taelloch Mine, the cave mentioned in the last tablet. As we enter the cave, we find a cave-in, but Magni can tell there is wind blowing from beyond the cave-in, so we break through. As we progress deeper into the cave... we find Kol Brunkrag. Unfortunately, it is too late for her.
As we release Kol from her torment, Dagran notices there is a memory gem in the pool of water at the back of the cave, and we go investigate. Within that memory gem, we find Kol's last memory - The witnessing of a pact between the High Speaker of Gundargaz... and Xal'atath.
High Speaker Eirich: You speak the truth? Your artifact will repair the Awakening Machine?
Xal'atath: It will perfect the machine. Your struggle, your suffering will be at an end. All will awaken... because of you.
High Speaker Eirich: Because of me...
Xal'atath: Is there a price you wouldn't pay?
Xal'atath: Your people will be restored. Reborn. Improved. And they will laud you as their savior.
High Speaker Eirich: Yes... yes! All earthen will awaken!
Kol Brunkrag witnessed this meeting and died for it. She attempted to seal herself away in the Taelloch mine, but her corruption still spread. We return to Gundargaz to warn everyone - The Awakening Machine is working, after all, and producing skardyn. This marks the end of Chapter 2 of the Ringing Deeps.
Chapter 3 - The Monster and the Machine
With proof of the High Speaker's involvement with the Awakening Machine malfunctioning, we set to the Earthenworks, the location of the machine, with Speaker Brinthe and the dwarven entourage, as well as friendly kobold and soldiers from the Isle of Dorn.
As we search for a foreman with a key to the Hall of Awakening, we help clean up the Earthenworks out of the High Speaker's helpers. We eventually find a foreman that is willing to gives us a key, as they do not know what to believe in anymore, and never did they like the High Speaker's arrogance. Before heading into the Hall of Awakening, we defeat the leader of the High Speaker's forces - And use his own machine to clear the way into the halls!
We then venture on a pursuit against the High Speaker, going into the Hall of Awakening on a scenario. As we enter deeper into the Hall of Awakening, we must contain a skardyn breakout with the help of the dwarven entourage, while Speaker Brinthe attempts to reason with the High Speaker.
Speaker Brinthe: It's time to step down, High Speaker. Everyone knows what you've done.
High Speaker Eirich: What I've done? Saved us all? I have found a path to our salvation!
Speaker Brinthe: You would have us all live as skardyn!
High Speaker Eirich: Better to live as a skardyn than die as an earthen!
After we confront the High Speaker, an in-game cutscene plays.
Magni sacrifices his infused crystalline energies to cleanse the void corruption of the earthen within the awakening chamber.
In the aftermath, he appears as a lifeless statue. Moments later, the shell breaks.
We see he is restored to being flesh and bone again. Reunited with his daughter and grandson, he greets the first earthen to awaken from the machine.
The High Speaker does manage to flee, but we successfully cleanse the Awakening Machine and return to Gundargaz, where Speaker Brinthe is successfully elected the new High Speaker of the Machine Speakers, after Eirich's retreat.
Moira, Magni, and Dagran suggest Brinthe Should become the new High Speaker now that Eirich has been deposed.
Brinthe initially is doubtful, but Moira convinces her that she has earned the right to lead her people.
With this, the Ringing Deeps storyline is over, but we meet up with Anduin to venture deeper into the underground into Hallowfall... and the next chapter of The War Within.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post