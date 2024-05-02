The War Within The Ringing Deeps Storyline Playthrough (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

Chapter 1 - By Candlelight

The High Speaker arrives, just as Magni, Moira, and Dagran exit the Coreway.



A tense introduction is made, between the two parties by Speaker Brinthe.



The High Speaker is pompous and self-serving. The party exits Ironhaul Station and moves towards Gundargaz.

Chapter 2 - Dark Revelations

Magni and Dagran enter an earthen's home in Tealloch... and find an abomination!



We witness the final stage of a corrupted earthen transforming into a monstrous skardyn!



The commotion triggers an outbreak of skardyn in Taelloch!



Workers of Taelloch,

As your foreman, I have met with the High Speaker in secret. The outcome was not what I expected.

I have been... altered.

Perhaps even... chosen.

---

Change is coming, workers. Hordes of skardyn stir within the Hall of Awakening.

Taelloch could be next. Barricade your doors, but be not afraid. We will press on.

---

Workers, the circle has turned.

Can you hear it? The ringing... the ringing... the music is eternal.

My mind is sane because the water flows through the ages.

The itching... it itches... I can taste the sounds. Revelation awaits.

---

The RINGING... the RINGING...

Will lock away. Deepest cavern for darkest memory.

Don't... Speaker... RINGING. Don't let destroy.



High Speaker Eirich: You speak the truth? Your artifact will repair the Awakening Machine?

Xal'atath: It will perfect the machine. Your struggle, your suffering will be at an end. All will awaken... because of you.

High Speaker Eirich: Because of me...

Xal'atath: Is there a price you wouldn't pay?

Xal'atath: Your people will be restored. Reborn. Improved. And they will laud you as their savior.

High Speaker Eirich: Yes... yes! All earthen will awaken!

Chapter 3 - The Monster and the Machine



Speaker Brinthe: It's time to step down, High Speaker. Everyone knows what you've done.

High Speaker Eirich: What I've done? Saved us all? I have found a path to our salvation!

Speaker Brinthe: You would have us all live as skardyn!

High Speaker Eirich: Better to live as a skardyn than die as an earthen!



Magni sacrifices his infused crystalline energies to cleanse the void corruption of the earthen within the awakening chamber.



In the aftermath, he appears as a lifeless statue. Moments later, the shell breaks.



We see he is restored to being flesh and bone again. Reunited with his daughter and grandson, he greets the first earthen to awaken from the machine.



Moira, Magni, and Dagran suggest Brinthe Should become the new High Speaker now that Eirich has been deposed.



Brinthe initially is doubtful, but Moira convinces her that she has earned the right to lead her people.