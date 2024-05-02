This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Patch 1.4.0 Class Tuning Adjustments - Diablo 4 PTR Learnings
Diablo IV
Posted
1 minute ago
by
silec
Blizzard has shared parts of the upcoming class tuning adjustments during their Developer Update livestream that were applied through learnings from the PTR. While additional patch notes are incoming, players can preview the full changes with these tweaks!
Season 4: Loot Reborn - Developer Update Summary
The below changes are PTR learnings applied to the previously reported PTR Patch 1.4.0 changes. These changes only make up a small portion of what is to come for all classes with Patch 1.4.0 on May 14. We will report on the full Patch 1.4.0 patch notes as soon as they become available.
General
Blizzard
Affixes
Armor is now capped at Monster Level 100 at 9,230 Armor (85% Physical Resistance)
Cooldown Reduction is now capped at 75% (from gear)
Increased Area Size is now capped at 100%
Many updates to Tempering affixes
Status Effects
Fortify Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%
Barbarian
Blizzard
Skills
The amount of Dust Devils has been decreased to ensure combat readability and to balance player power
Druid
Blizzard
Skills
Wolves
Health increased by 200%
Respawn rate reduced by 50%
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where
Hurricane
was scaling damage infinitely
Necromancer
Blizzard
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where
Ebonpiercer
's extra missiles incorrectly had a Lucky Hit Chance
Rogue
Blizzard
Uniques
Scoundrel's Kiss
All arrows now travel to where the player is aiming his cursor
Sorcerer
Blizzard
Skills
The amount of
Frozen Orb
s generated by
Fractured Winterglass
has been decreased to ensure combat readability and to balance player power
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where
Flameweaver
was able to split a
Fire Bolt
multiple times if the
Firewall
s were stacked on top of each other
Below, you can find the class changes for every class from the recent Patch 1.4.0 PTR. However, these are not the final class changes that will go live on May 14.
