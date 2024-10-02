The War Within Hotfixes for October 2nd

auto looting ... quest turning in ?
lmaaooo. so the items you got from timewalking raid can not be socketed still?
Guys you messed up siege. The bosses are doing wild stuff.
I knew those carts were hitting my warrior alt from too far away!
But on to the real question, when will they hotfix the mace from GB to have the same strength as all other maces of equivalent ilvl? Been bugged for ages having around 400 less strength than all other 619 ilvl one handers (as an example). And yes, I have made a bug report and several forum posts. Hoping wowhead will make a random article on it, cause things dont get fixed if you dont have a voice.
Wait so they reverted the voidbound HP but kept the 50% buff? Big W!