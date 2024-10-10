The War Within Hotfixes for October 10th - Dungeon & Reward Tuning

October 10, 2024Classes
Warrior
Warlock
Demonology
Fixed an issue where summoning Vilefiend, Charhound, or Gloomhound would break opposing players stealth.
Dungeons and Raids
- Fury
Mountain Thane: Fixed a bug that could cause Bloodthirst to fail to proc Thunder Blast in some cases if the player had swapped from the Protection specialization.
- Runed Crests are now awarded up to Mythic+7.
- Gilded Crests are now awarded beginning at Mythic+8.
- Increased the duration of the buffs granted by Xal’atath’s Bargain Affixes to 30 seconds (was 20 seconds).
Developers’ notes: We’ve been closely monitoring the impact of the bonuses provided by Xal’atath’s Bargain affixes, and we’re increasing their overall power level on players. We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of these buffs as well as the challenges these affixes present.
Xal’atath’s Guile now increases enemy health and damage by 10% (was 20%).
The Dawnbreaker
- Developers’ notes: With the increase to the buffs granted to players by Xal’atath’s Bargain we’re reducing the effectiveness of of Xal’atath’s Guile, to allow players to push deeper into the Keystone system with current item levels.
Mists of Tirna Scithe
- Resolved an issue causing the previsual for Dark Orb on Anub’ikkaj to scale with player size.
Siege of Boralus
- Dodgeball will no longer inflict damage to illusions or adds created by Xal’atath.
Nerub-ar Palace
- Resolved an issue allowing Chopper Redhook to be pulled by spells such as Halo, and Starfall.
Player versus Player
- Silken Court
Corrected issues causing Anub’arash to not burrow during the first intermission and failing to cast Spike Storm in the second intermission.
Professions
- Fixed an issue causing the Rated PvP tab to be unintentionally grayed-out.
- Delver’s Pouch of Reagents sold by Sir Finley Mrrgglton at the Delver’s Headquarters in Dornogal now costs 500 Undercoin (was 1500) and contains 3 random Delve reagents (was 2).
- Profaned Tinderbox can now be purchased from Blacksmithing Supplies vendors Borgos and Sofee Batalsworn in exchange for 3 Ringing Deeps Ingots, or 3 Vial of Kaheti Oils, or 3 Viridian Charmcaps, or 3 Gloomfathom Hides.