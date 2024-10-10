Collect Class Restricted Transmog from Quests and Loot Drops on Any Character in Patch 11.0.5

Following the introduction of Warbands, we’ve seen a lot of discussion and received a lot of feedback from Transmog collectors. We want everyone to know that we’re currently working on some improvements to appearance collecting that are planned for the next patch after the release of The War Within.



First is an update to class-restricted gear. We’re working to make it so that non-cosmetic class-restricted gear can have its appearance collected by any class. Appearance collection will be retroactive to any gear in your inventory or bank. The intent is to make it much easier to collect class sets from legacy raids where that gear drops directly.



We’re also still working on the much-discussed update that makes it so that when quests are completed, all appearances from non-cosmetic item rewards will be granted, regardless of whether that particular class could have seen or chosen them. We plan for this to be retroactive, so any quests that you previously completed should grant all qualifying appearances when you first log onto any character. The intent here is to remove the need for completing these quests on multiple classes in order to collect all the appearances they provide.



Again, our intent is to implement the above with the next patch after the launch of The War Within.



Thank you very much!