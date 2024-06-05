The War Within Beta Servers are Now Available











Base Edition







Heroic Edition





Epic Edition









World of Warcraft: The War Within available at launch**





X





X





X









World of Warcraft: Dragonflight***





X





X





X









Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost





X





X





X









Trader’s Tender





500





750





1000









Algarian Stormrider mount with dynamic flying, dozens of customization options, and access to special racecourses











X





X









Upgradable Stormrider’s Attire Transmog set











X





X









Beta Access to The War Within†

















X









3 Days Early Access to The War Within†

















X









30 Days of Game Time

















X











Squally, the Storm Hatchling pet

















X











Sandbox Storm Gryphon toy

















X



