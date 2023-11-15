The War Within Anduin, Azeroth, and Ourselves - a Cinematic Analysis

Too much feelings and not enough action.This looks more like a in game cinematic like in bfa than a expansion.There isn't even any music or a big boss to be hyped about.
Anduin’s skin and clothes look so dirty and unkempt, but that beard and hair are very well trimmed.
Yeah this level of Tumblr-tier crying and feelings and whining is also precisely why Dragonflight is so unbearably terrible.
One of the best cinematics from blizzard, ever. If not the best.
Great summary and analysis. This cinematic felt impactful without needing big fights. The tone ks also very different from DF. More personal, and yet connected to the world.
Lmao "analysis"1) Metzen wanted to be in the center you can feel it.2) Metzen Thrall said absolutely no real info, mumbling about the classic we need you blabla together blabla random bigbad mention blabla3)Anduin cries as always in every cinematic, kinda boring nowI didnt think it was possible to make worse trailer than DF's disneyfriendshipland one but they did it somehow. The fact is just sad that they made it not even as a random patch cutscene but for an expac cinematic. Graphics looks fantastic tho.
therapy session hahahaha
All that matters is that they stick together like family
I love how for years the playerbase cried out for an expansion that wasent us just faceing a world ending threat and when blizzard gave it aka dragonflight the playerbase started saying the opposite This is not on blizzard This is on the players Being indecisive as hell when it comes to what they want. I guess we now know why blizz for so long dident really take player feedback so seriously
Wasn't the time jump 7yrs between SL & DF?
It's Metzen.The story's gonna suck.
Seriously? "Here me!"? Quite sure she said "Hear", not "Here"...And, damn, who the heck thought that Thrall's reaction was from maybe being stabbed? There must be some very slow minds out there.