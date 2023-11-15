The War Within Anduin, Azeroth, and Ourselves - a Cinematic Analysis

Anduin...

Anduin: You're here to tell me we don't get to hide. Is that it?

Thrall: You needed time. We stayed away. But time by itself heals nothing.

Anduin: You didn't just come here for me. It's the visions. You've seen them.

Thrall: I suspect many have, lately. Something, someone, is calling out from the heart of the world. Like a voice from a dream.

Thrall: Something dark is coming, Anduin. The world needs your Light again.

my son...

Anduin: I am not that person anymore! I have no Light. Not after what I've seen. Not after what I've done.

Thrall: You are not your past, Anduin.

Thrall: I trust you.

Here me!

Anduin: They're getting worse.

Anduin: Look, whatever's coming, I'll stand with you. Of course I will.

Anduin: But we were drawn here by the voice. Who is it, Thrall? Who's calling out to us?

Thrall: I'm not sure yet. But that sword was aimed at someone.