The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition - Gryphon Rider Statue, Art Book, Collector's Pin

We are but at the beginning of this yet written chapter of Azeroth's history. I pray it will not be her last.



I take comfort and courage in what I have learned: It does not matter to whom we owe our allegiance. it does not matter if we have come to this world from another or if our roots here go deep into history. She cries out for aid now, and we must all answer that call.



Because one thing is certain.



Whatever we discover, whatever peril awaits, there is one truth that is irrefutable and unchanging.



Azeroth is home.



--Thrall

Blizzard



World Of Warcraft: The War Within Epic Edition Game Key



Redeem this digital key to unlock the Epic Edition of The War Within.



The War Within Hardcover Art Book



Delve into the visual development of The War Within and the concepts that brought ancient civilizations and underground worlds to life. This 208-page book measures 8.5In x 10.625In.



Gryphon Rider Statue



World of Warcraft's iconic gryphon rider is brought to life in this statue. The dwarven commander wields a deadly stormhammer and is ready to soar the skies above Azeroth. Statue measures 9.5In x 9In x 13In, is made from PVC/ABS and weighs approximately 4.5 pounds. The statue is packaged in a box 10.7In x 12In x 13.8In (27.2cm x 30.6cm x 35.0cm); some assembly required.



Collector's Pin



Proudly display this commemorative pin featuring Anduin, Alleria, and Thrall. Pin measures 2.37In x 2.05In.



Epic Edition Game Content



Includes an epic collection trove of The War Within themed items: *



Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost



Instantly boost a single character to level 70 with end-game ready gear, progressed Renown, dragonriding sigil unlocks, and story flagging so you can immediately experience the latest content. **



Guaranteed Beta Access



New systems, the complete leveling experience, zones, dungeons, delves, Warbands, and the new playable Earthen are all available in the beta. Raid testing will come at a later time. (Note: You will receive an email with your Beta Access code after purchase.)



3 Days of Early Access, and 30-Days of Game Time



Receive 30 days of game time and be among the first to experience The War Within with 3 days of Early Access before launch on or before December 31, 2024. ***



Algarian Stormrider Mount



Soar through the skies of Khaz Algar and into the depths below with this fully customizable, lightning infused gryphon with access to special racecourses.



Stormrider's Attire Transmog Set



The courage of the Stormriders is legendary among the Earthen, and you'll be the toast of every mead hall in Dornogal when you don this prestigious and upgradable ensemble.



Deepdweller's Earthen Hearthstone Effect, Squally, the Storm Hatchling Pet, and the Sandbox Storm Gryphon Toy



Customize your Hearthstone effect, and engage in a bit of whimsy with the Storm Gryphon Toy and Storm Hatchling Pet.



1000 Trader's Tender



Visit the in-game Trading Post and spend your Trader's Tender on a rotating selection of mounts, pets, and transmogs.



Legal Lines



* In-game Items and Character Boost not available in World of Warcraft Classic.



** Character boost is only redeemable while The War Within is a standalone product and cannot be transferred between WoW game accounts.



*** Beta and Early Access to World of Warcraft: The War Within may be impacted by shipping dates and subject to change. Early Access duration is 3 days. Limited time only. Play time subject to possible outages and time zone differences. Certain endgame features, including Mythic dungeons and weekly quests, not available during Early Access.



Internet connection, paid World of Warcraft subscription or game time, free Battle.net account registration and free Battle.net Desktop Application are required to play. Register a Battle.net account at battle.net at no cost to you and attach the World of Warcraft: The War Within license to the account. Battle.net accounts are not transferable.



Digital version only, no disc included, download required. Redeem the key in the separately provided envelope to access the content. World of Warcraft: The War Within will be available on or before December 31, 2024.



If you want to enjoy the The War Within digital items and any available access before receiving your Collector's Edition, you can buy The War Within on the Battle.net shop. If you buy The War Within (Base, Heroic, or Epic) on the Battle.net Shop and then redeem a Collector's Edition code later on, you will automatically be refunded the cost of your original digital purchase in Battle.net Balance, as long as you redeem the Collector's Edition code before December 31, 2025.



If you have purchased a box upgrade product (e.g., Base Edition to Epic Edition), this upgrade will not be automatically refunded. You can contact Blizzard Customer Support through Battle.net in that case for a refund of your box upgrade product.