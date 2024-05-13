This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Unanswered Distress Call in Azj-Kahet (Story Spoilers)
The War Within
Posted
50 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
Players who are able to adventure themselves in Azj-Kahet on the War Within Alpha may have noticed shadecasters scattered through the zone - Communicators that broadcast orders from their superiors. Some shadecasters are very old, and give us insight to an event of the past.
WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!
Two specific shadecasters give us insights of Anub'arak, the last king of Azjol-Nerub, and his efforts as he fought against the Lich King forces during the War of the Spider. We managed to find the two shadecasters, as well as an NPC of importance to these events!
Anub'arak's Distress Call
In one of the forgotten shadecasters, we witness Anub'arak's pleas for help from the Kaheti empire. The communication suggests that this was not the first time Anub'arak reached out for help from the Kaheti. This shadecaster can be found by one of the nerubian towers in Anub'azal's Eye.
We do know that Anub'arak himself was the one who first launched the offensive against the then newly-formed Lich King, as a response to his bid of dominance of Northrend. The Nerubians had a fleeting advantage at first due to being immune to the plague of undeath, but the seemingly limitless forces of Undeath raised by the Lich King proved to be the enough to force the nerubian empire to retreat. This included managing to kill and raise Anub'arak himself as an undead, which helped speed the nerubians' retreat.
The remaining nerubians eventually saw themselves forced to dig deeper into the underground to retreat and reach safety, but they eventually accidently uncovered Faceless Ones, minions of the Old God Yogg-Saron. The nerubian empire, now cornered by both the Scourge forces and the faceless ones, ended up collapsing.
King Anub'arak: Queen Neferess. I, Anub'arak, king of Azjol-Nerub, once again bring you grim tidings from the frozen north.
King Anub'arak: While we held a momentary advantage, this... army of the dead is at the very gates of Azjol-Nerub. They gain more territory by the hour.
King Anub'arak: Azj-Kahet may be distant, with a dynasty of its own. But your kingdom is still nerubian, and we require your aid.
King Anub'arak: This enemy's ever-replenished numbers and unending ferocity are taking a great toll on all spider lords.
King Anub'arak: Your location does not absolve you from coming to our aid when our existence is at its twilight hour.
King Anub'arak: Reconsider my request, and do as the empire demands.
Queen Neferess's Answer
In another forgotten shadecaster looming over the City of Threads, we can witness Queen Neferess comments on Anub'arak's call for help. Neferess knew that Anub'arak was the one who foolishly waged war against the Lich King, and the Kaheti had managed to evade the Lich King's attacks.
As such, she would not give Anub'arak so much as an an answer, going as far as keeping his last diplomat prisoner in Azj-Kahet - An act that, given the outcome of the War of the Spider, saved its life.
Queen Neferess: I, Neferess, queen of Azj-Kahet, must unspool my deepest thoughts.
Queen Neferess: Three times now, King Anub'arak has demanded our empire intervene in matters to the north. The last diplomat he sent was webbed and dragged to the darkest reaches of my kingdom.
Queen Neferess: Azj-Kahet is strong. Its people, stronger still. We could perhaps turn the tide of battle, were I to give the order to intervene.
Queen Neferess: Yet, I cannot. I will not lose a single soul to that frozen tundra, far from our webs.
Queen Neferess: This army of the dead has passed over Azj-Kahet. We are far too remote, beneath their notice.
Queen Neferess: Sending my people to war would bring a fate worse than death to us.
Queen Neferess: I will not answer his demands. I know Anub'arak asked for this war. He can finish it, alone.
Azjol-Nerub's Last Survivor... Or So He Thinks
On her prior communication, Queen Neferess mentions maintaining the last Azjol-Nerub diplomat sent to her prisoner. As it turns out, he is still alive, and can be found by a waterfall near Rak-Ahat. He mentions knowing Anub'arak's fate and brands himself as the last Azjol-Nerub survivor.
Players who adventured themselves in Wrath of the Lich King know that to not be true, though - Near the entrances to the Azjol-Nerub and Ahn'Kahet dungeons in Dragonblight, some remaining nerubians such as
Seer Ixit
can be found. As of the current War Within Alpha build, completing quests related to these dungeons do not give you any extra dialogue options with him. Perhaps a suggestion for Blizzard?
I have another question.
> King?
Yes. Anub'arak, ruler of Azjol-Nerub. He sent me here to ask for aid in a great war we were fighting against an army of the dead.
He was a proud, strong, and mighty king. But... I have heard whispers that he too, fell. That his last days were spent serving the Lich King. All he is now is a horrifying memory.
> What Happened to you?
When I came before Queen Neferess with Anub'arak's demands, she cast me out and locked me away.
Looking back, I think she knew what she was doing. If she had allowed me to return to Azjol-Nerub, I would surely have been slain for my failure to bring the forces of Azj-Kahet with me.
As far as I know, I am the last living nerubian of Azjol-Nerub. For that, I suppose I owe her my life.
