The Unanswered Distress Call in Azj-Kahet (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

Anub'arak's Distress Call

King Anub'arak: Queen Neferess. I, Anub'arak, king of Azjol-Nerub, once again bring you grim tidings from the frozen north.

King Anub'arak: While we held a momentary advantage, this... army of the dead is at the very gates of Azjol-Nerub. They gain more territory by the hour.

King Anub'arak: Azj-Kahet may be distant, with a dynasty of its own. But your kingdom is still nerubian, and we require your aid.

King Anub'arak: This enemy's ever-replenished numbers and unending ferocity are taking a great toll on all spider lords.

King Anub'arak: Your location does not absolve you from coming to our aid when our existence is at its twilight hour.

King Anub'arak: Reconsider my request, and do as the empire demands.

Queen Neferess's Answer



Queen Neferess: I, Neferess, queen of Azj-Kahet, must unspool my deepest thoughts.

Queen Neferess: Three times now, King Anub'arak has demanded our empire intervene in matters to the north. The last diplomat he sent was webbed and dragged to the darkest reaches of my kingdom.

Queen Neferess: Azj-Kahet is strong. Its people, stronger still. We could perhaps turn the tide of battle, were I to give the order to intervene.

Queen Neferess: Yet, I cannot. I will not lose a single soul to that frozen tundra, far from our webs.

Queen Neferess: This army of the dead has passed over Azj-Kahet. We are far too remote, beneath their notice.

Queen Neferess: Sending my people to war would bring a fate worse than death to us.

Queen Neferess: I will not answer his demands. I know Anub'arak asked for this war. He can finish it, alone.

Azjol-Nerub's Last Survivor... Or So He Thinks

I have another question.



> King?

Yes. Anub'arak, ruler of Azjol-Nerub. He sent me here to ask for aid in a great war we were fighting against an army of the dead.

He was a proud, strong, and mighty king. But... I have heard whispers that he too, fell. That his last days were spent serving the Lich King. All he is now is a horrifying memory.



> What Happened to you?

When I came before Queen Neferess with Anub'arak's demands, she cast me out and locked me away.

Looking back, I think she knew what she was doing. If she had allowed me to return to Azjol-Nerub, I would surely have been slain for my failure to bring the forces of Azj-Kahet with me.

As far as I know, I am the last living nerubian of Azjol-Nerub. For that, I suppose I owe her my life.

