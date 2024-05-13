This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Global Launch Times
Diablo IV
Posted
53 minutes ago
by
silec
Diablo 4's fourth Season, Loot Reborn, begins on
May 14 at 10 a.m. PDT
. We have listed the launch times for various time zones in the world!
Season 4 Overview Diablo 4 Season 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.4.0
You can find the global launch times for Diablo 4's Season 4 below. If you are looking for more details regarding Season of the Construct's mechanics, make sure to check out our Season 4 Overview Guide.
Season 4: Loot Reborn Overview
North America
:
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 AM, May 14
Central Daylight Time (CDT): 12 PM, May 14
Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 1 PM, May 14
South America
:
Brasilia Time (BRT): 2 PM, May 14
Europe
:
British Summer Time (BST): 6 PM, May 14
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 PM, May 14
Asia/Oceania
:
Korea Standard Time (KST): 2 AM, May 15
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 3 AM, May 15
