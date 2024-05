WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

Fearbreaker is a hammer.

Well, not just any hammer, but the ancestral hammer o' the Bronzebeard clan. It's been wielded in battle both on Azeroth and on Outland.

But, but importantly, Fearbreaker has its own opinions and feelings on how it should be used. I don't know how my father lost hold of it, but he wasn't at full strength at the time.

Now, tae be clear, I don't want Fearbreaker. I just don't want it tae fall into the wrong hands. We're going to get it back and return it tae Magni.



It was originally wielded by Magni until shortly before the events of Cataclysm, where he passed it on to then prince Anduin Wrynn.

When Moira first held Ironforge hostage with her emergence as Queen, Anduin eventually escaped the city to Theramore. In Theramore, he first met with Baine Bloodhoof, and gave him the weapon, which was used to assist the Tauren chieftain on the reclaiming of Thunder Bluff - Including being used to strike a direct blow against Magatha Grimtotem.

When Garrosh was planning to strike Theramore, Baine sent warning to Jaina Proudmoore via a scout, who also had the mission to deliver Fearbreaker back to Anduin. Fearbreaker was in Theramore when the city was destroyed via the mana bomb attack, but the weapon survived the attack unscathed, and the mace eventually made its way back to Anduin.

Anduin wielded Fearbreaker all the way to the end of the Fourth War during the events of Battle for Azeroth. Anduin returned it to Magni at the Speaker's request, who wanted to use it against the forces of N'Zoth. Anduin gladly gave it back, believing he was never worthy of the ancient hammer.

Berrund: If you want to set foot near that crater without the creature attacking, you'll need the perfect mixture of components.

Moira: While I'm... happy... tae help, that will take some work. That sounds dangerous. Are ye sure it's absolutely necessary?

Berrund: Yes! That hammer will be the perfect weapon against the skardyn. Once I - we - have retrieved it, think of all the good we can do!

---

Moira: Ye think that Fearbreaker would make a good weapon against the skardyn. Ye know there's only certain people it likes, aye?

Berrund: You should be able to run right up to it. Go on, I'll follow you!

The Verdant Hulk smells the Lashroom Dust upon you and bellows in rage!

Berrund: No hard feelings! I will do great things in your memory with this hammer!

Moira: You ill-formed son of a pebble!

When Magni dropped Fearbreaker, I thought that was the end o' the legacy an' there was no going back. Now, there's a chance tae recover the hammer, and it slipped away from me.

We have tae find Berrund before he gets himself killed.



> I thought you didn't want Fearbreaker?

I don't.

I didn't.

By the Black Anvil, I don't have time tae think this through right now. It's clear that people are in danger, an' the hammer's not where it ought tae be. We can talk about this later.

Moira: Now look here, ye made-up hero. Ye left us tae die! Fortunately, <Player> knows what they're doing in an unfair fight. And a Bronzebeard never gives up!

Moira: This hammer don't belong tae ye. It belongs tae my father's clan. My son's clan. And mine.

Moira Thaurissan picks up Fearbreaker.

Moira: Get yer people out o' the Wastes. Do some good if you've still got strength left. Yer an earthen, are ye not? Made o' the mountains themselves?



Moira: Here's yer hammer, ye stubborn old ram. I found it sure enough.

Magni: Nay, ye should keep it, my girl. It's sittin' solid in yer hands, like it belongs there. As it was meant tae.

Moira: This isn't some sort o' test? Some trick tae make me accept a certain legacy?

Magni: Yer a Bronzebeard, through and through, it don't take Fearbreaker tae make it clear. I just ask that one day, when ye know it's time, tae pass it on.

Moira: Aye. But fer now, I'll keep good care o' it. Thanks, Da'.