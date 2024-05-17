Diablo 4 Season 4 Hotfix 1 - Missing Unique Boss Drops Fixed

HOTFIX 1 - MAY 16, 2024 - 1.4.0
This hotfix is currently rolling out and should be fully rolled out in the coming hours.
BUG FIXES
Developer Note: We will have another upcoming fix that will address missing Azurewrath’s in player inventories on the Eternal Realm. Azurewrath needs to chill
- Fixed an issue where certain unique items could not be dropped by End Game Bosses.
- Fixed an issue where the Azurewrath was not dropping for Rogues and Necromancers, but only for Barbarians when fighting the Echoes of Andariel and Duriel.
Developer’s Note: This fix will prevent this from happening for players logging into the game for the first time after the Season went live. We still have another upcoming update that will provide a fix for re-rolled affixes already affected by this bug.
- Fixed an issue where Legacy equipment on eternal characters could have re-rolled their affixes after Season of Loot Reborn went live.