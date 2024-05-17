Diablo 4 Season 4 Hotfix 1 - Missing Unique Boss Drops Fixed

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where certain unique items could not be dropped by End Game Bosses.

Fixed an issue where the Azurewrath was not dropping for Rogues and Necromancers, but only for Barbarians when fighting the Echoes of Andariel and Duriel.

Fixed an issue where Legacy equipment on eternal characters could have re-rolled their affixes after Season of Loot Reborn went live.

HOTFIX 1 - MAY 16, 2024 - 1.4.0This hotfix is currently rolling out and should be fully rolled out in the coming hours.