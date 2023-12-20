The Nerubians in The War Within - What We Know So Far

I know we drained the power from our artifacts or whatever; does that mean that the thing itself got out of the dagger? (I've never played an SPriest, so I don't know if we covered this in-game.)
Not Nerubian allied race but I think this directly foreshadows a naga allied race “evolved” to have legs again. One of the most requested playable races. Midnight is all about uniting the elven tribes, nagas are elves technically, we know Azshara is coming back and tied to Xal. Surely there’s some “good” naga that don’t want to ruin the world. The new nerubian models even have multiple arms like naga spell casters. Incoming neutral naga allied race 12.0
One of N'zoth's comments when you get sent back to the Black Empire with Chromie is : "With many eyes, they will see again. They will drink, and be uplifted."
The race that intrigues me in relation to the Nerubians are the Fal'dorei (aka spider-elves from Suramar). If Midnight is supposed to be about "uniting the elves", what are the chances that the mutated, spider ones will be there too?Maybe the Fal'dorei could become our allies, and actually help us explore the world of their Nerubian cousins?Or they could go the other way and ally with the Nerubians, who will teach them their spider ways.I know it's probably a shot in the dark, but it would be a nice plot thread to revisit.
I see a humanoid (with 4 arms but still) Nerubian wearing clothes, allied race confirmed.