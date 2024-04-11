The Great Push (TGP) and AWC Season 4 Sign Ups Now Open!

The Great Push (TGP) returns alongside the Arena World Championship (AWC) in Season 4. Register today for a chance to become the final champions of Dragonflight ahead of a new age with The War Within
With Dragonflight
Season 4 commencing the week of April 23, the Arena World Championship and The Great Push signups are now open! This is the final season of the current expansion, and the last opportunity to be crowned champions of Dragonflight.Registration is now open on Raider.IO
– join in for your chance to earn the Draconic Banner of the Aspects and a combined over $600,000 (USD) in prizing! Watch all the action unfold throughout the season on Twitch
and YouTube
Arena World Championship
The Arena World Championship continues from where we left off in Season 3, with Echo and Liquid featuring in close-quartered combat during the Mid-Season Clash. Season 4 commences with the first Cup starting May 1st and playing through until the Dragonflight
Grand Finals May 17.Similar to Season 3, two Cups offer teams the chance to show their might and earn qualification toward the AWC Gauntlet & Dragonflight
Grand Finals. The Dragonflight
Grand Finals feature a total prize pool of $300,000 (USD) split between regions and the chance to be crowned the Champions of Dragonflight
.Register today on Raider.IO
for the Dragonflight
Season 4 Cups and to earn the Draconic Banner of the Aspects.
Mythic Dungeon International: The Great PushDragonflight
Season 3 concluded with one of the most competitive finals of Mythic Dungeon Internationals (MDI) to date as Mandatory defeated back-to-back champions Echo. With Dragonflight
Season 4, a new challenge awaits dungeon players as The Great Push returns for the final time in this expansion.The Great Push kicks off June 19 with the Proving Grounds, an open registration 6-day qualification period where teams push keystones as high as possible on tournament realms. The top 12 teams will advance to The Great Push Group Stage, where they’ll push pre-assigned keystones against the clock live on Twitch
and YouTube
. The final 6 teams will advance to the TGP Global Finals, where the champions of Dragonflight
will be decided and the lion’s share of $200,000 (USD) will be rewarded.Register today on Raider.IO
Register today on Raider.IO and earn the Draconic Banner of the Aspects by completing this season's Proving Grounds!
We're excited to get the Season 4 competitions underway, and also to share more details about upcoming plans for competitions in Cataclysm Classic!
! Stay on top of the latest news by subscribing to our Twitch
and YouTube
Good luck and have fun!