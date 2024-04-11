Telogrus Rift Updates with Patch 10.2.7 - New Props, Encrypted NPCs, Kirin Tor

As a Void Elf main I'm excited for this 😍
Ok ol but where the hell is TWW Alpha ^^
looks pretty cool! cant wait on 10.2.7!
Did anyone else forget what the Telogrus Rift even was? 😅
Waoh, a few more tents, in 6 years! These Void Elves develop fast, don't they? /s
Ooooh this is very, very cool! Can't wait to see what this is for.
Encrypted NPCs. Wonder who's being added here?Slightly related, supposedly there's a new Council of Six member in Dalaran (who is also encrypted). Wonder who that is? I've seen speculation that it could be Aethas, or Meryl Felstorm, but I'm wondering now if it might be Umbric.Really curious about the quest chains that they're adding. We know they have one for a "traitor" among the night elves (I haven't looked into it) but to see these updates in Telogrus and Dalaran, makes me think there's a couple chains involving these areas too.
Oooh, this is intriguing! Hope we get some cool quests about the void elves!
I just want the void elves "wings" as a back slot cosmetic item please.
That's amazing, finally after 6 years! I love the new assets, we could hope one day for void elf buildings maybe, along the sin'dorei ones?
Have you seen... my dog ?
Telogrus Rift will be a part of the new Harbinger questline. The quest names have been datamined