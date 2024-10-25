Support CureDuchenne with The Reven Pack - Adorable Fox Charity Pet

Inspired by the incredible story captured in “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” documentary about Mats “Ibelin” Steen—now live on Netflix
— a Norwegian WoW® player who suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, you can add the Reven Pack to your collection and support CureDuchenne to accelerate research toward a cure for Duchenne and improve care for individuals worldwide living with the disease.
All proceeds* from The Reven Pack sales will support CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive neuromuscular disease.
“Reven” means “the fox” in Norwegian, and this curious little companion can’t wait to discover the secrets of Azeroth by your side, no matter if you journey through the depths of Khaz Algar in modern World of Warcraft
or the shattered world of Cataclysm Classic
. In addition, the pack also includes the Reven’s Comfy Carrier for modern WoW—an adorable transmog backpack item with a sleeping Reven.Add the Reven Pack to your collection today!
Don’t miss out on the documentary that inspired it all, “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” now live on Netflix
.
About CureDuchenne
CureDuchenne is the global nonprofit leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive neuromuscular disease that affects about 300,000 individuals around the world. CureDuchenne accelerates research toward a cure for Duchenne by funding early-stage science with the goal of bringing treatments to everyone affected by Duchenne, no matter where they live, what language they speak or their financial status. We also support families through education and outreach and improve standards of care for individuals worldwide with Duchenne, including those in underserved communities. Visit www.cureduchenne.org
to learn more.*Blizzard Entertainment will donate100% of the purchase price of “The Reven Pack” digital bundle to CureDuchenne, less any chargebacks, refunds, transaction fees, and Value Added Taxes (VAT), or other similar taxes paid. These versions of items are special editions available as part of this initiative only.** The Reven Pack is available through January 7, 2025, 10AM PST.***Buying or purchasing this digital item is a license.