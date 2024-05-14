Summon Antorus Bosses as a Demonology Warlock in The War Within

Warlocks out here summoning more pets than Pack Leaders. Hunter hero, class, and spec trees in shambles.
Not as a new separate summon, but REALLY hoping we get the Shivarrah skin from Maldraxxas for our summons, or those shrouded voidwalkers, eventually what with all the, well, void stuff happening.
hunter players crying under every single post XD
HUGE W!
Poor dks
Turreting shadow bolts and being reliant on rng core procs from dogs is still !@#$. Fancy demons won't save this garbage design.
Collecting Hunter tears to nourish my new boss summons.
They should keep the size and make the demon a personal visual in PvE like the Diabolist demons are.
I hope they leave it this size visually for the warlock but make it smaller for every other player. That should be possible, right?
Just let warlocks enslave and choose their demons based on npcs they find in the world.