Blizzard on Warrior Mountain Thane Changes on War Within Alpha

Lightning Strikes: Chance for a lightning strike increased to 30% (was 25%). Lightning Strikes occur 30% more often during Avatar (was 50%).

Strength of the Mountain updated. Shield Slam damage increased by 10% (was 20%) and now causes Demoralizing Shout to reduce damage enemies deal to Protection Warriors by an additional 5%.

New Talent replacing Valarjar Training - Snap Induction: "Activating grants a charge of Thunder Blast.”

Flashing Skies design updated: “Thunder Blast calls down a Lightning Strike on an enemy it hits.”

Steadfast as the Peaks design updated: “Stamina increased by 5%. Victory Rush increases your maximum health by 10% for 5 seconds. When this health increase expires, you heal for any amount of the original Victory Rush that healed you in excess of your full health.”

Keep Your Feet on the ground now additionally increases your Armor by 8%.

Steadfast as the Peaks / Keep Your Feet on the Ground choice node position swapped with Flashing Skies / Snap Induction.

Thunder Blasts now generate 10 Rage for Protection and Fury (was 5).

Thunder Blasts deal 20% increased damage for Protection Warriors.

Burst of Power’s chance to trigger from Lightning Strikes reduced to 15% (was 20%).

Burst of Power now causes affected Bloodthirsts to deal 25% increased damage and generate 2 additional Rage for Fury Warriors.

Hello Warriors!We have a few goals for this round of Mountain Thane changes.First, we adjusted the tuning of ability damage and Rage generation to reward the intended rotation. We generally want Thunder Blast to be worth pushing whenever its available in ST and AOE.Second, we added some more defensive bonuses that are primarily of interest to tanks to make Mountain Thane’s defensive value for Protection Warriors comparable to the defensive values of other tank Hero Talent trees.Lastly, we revised the designs of some talents you told us were less exciting, like Valarjar Training, Flashing Skies, and Steadfast as the Peaks. Randomness is part of Mountain Thane’s identity (it’s only possible for non-shamans to control lightning so much, after all), but we’ve added Snap Induction as a tool for players who are looking for a little more control or reliability.Thank you for your testing and feedback.