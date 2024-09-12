Sloot Tests Delve Scaling - Two Player Delves Have Less Health & Deal Less Damage Than Solo

Sclae scale scale
Delve scaling is a complete joke. Less HP for mobs with a group of 2 DPS vs 1 DPS? This is what I call the anti-solo content. Numbers go up cause you are solo. It makes sense cause you have a lot more tools available when you are alone /s.
You just know the response will be to make group delves harder when they should be making solo easier…
I'd been soloing my T8 bountiful delves because I usually don't want to deal with other people. Doing it as a 595 ele shammy. It's a bit slow, but I get it done.I went and healed a T8 Underkeep with a full group... stupidly easy. The only hard part was how buggy this game is which included Brann pulling both other Crazed Abominations onto use while we were already fighting one, and the last one falling through the floor for a while.Done soloing them, it really is a waste of time to do so.
Don't worry, by the end of the expansion we'll finally be able to do the solo content, uh, solo.
I wonder if brann was factored in for different values at those breakpoints.The recommended ilvl is way higher than the reality so other than tanks being slightly underpowered possibly groups are just overpowered and would need tuned back.Any shifts to make it easier would mean I will just be able to do tier eights solo on my brewmaster at like 584ilvl. Things are hitting incredibly hard, but I can do sevens consistently other than tweaking a final boss build.Basically refusing to do them in a group atm
I bet Blizzard is going “good we want solo content harder”. Seriously this needs fixing and rescalling.
Yeah, but then I have to be in there with another person...
Zekvir 11 as a solo tank, 5M per hit, 2 players 2.5M 3 players 1.5M
love it, how is it called ... solo content, yea
Perhaps the largest fail for the expac so far, especially considering how Delves were promised to be a solo activity on par with raiding....and apparently it's not. Nice to know I'm being punished for doing solo content solo.
What a clown show.
This goes perfectly with their go solo blog post.
Surely they adjust the solo values and not the other ones. Making it harder starting next week just further punishes people who didn't enter this week with like 20 keys banked up (something I'm very surprised they didn't address).