Sloot Tests Delve Scaling - Two Player Delves Have Less Health & Deal Less Damage Than Solo

Sloot Decided to do a little more Delve scaling testing... here are the amazing results (on a Tier 8):

Tested on various damage intake types, settled on "Web Bolt" just as a standard for consistency for these values.



1 Tank: 2.5M

1 Tank + 1 DPS: 1M

2 Tanks + 1 DPS: 1.5M

2 Tanks: 1.5M

1 Tank + 1 Healer: 1.3M

1 Healer: 2M

2 Healers: 1.3M

1 DPS + 1 Healer: 1.3M

1 DPS: 1.3M

2 DPS: 1M

1 Tank + 1 DPS + 1 Healer: 1.3M



But wait! There's more! Let's talk about health values, these seem to be independent of Role, tested 1-3 player, let's refer to "Nerubian Threadmancer" just as a constant again (every mob's HP scaled accordingly)



1 Player: 4.62M

2 Player: 3.47M

3 Player 4.31M



Thanks for listening to my Ted Talk, enjoy the new solo content!

4 Players - ~1.5x Solo

5 Players - ~2x Solo