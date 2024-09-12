Sloot Tests Delve Scaling - Two Player Delves Have Less Health & Deal Less Damage Than Solo

Live Posted 44 minutes ago by
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please log in or register an account to add your comment.
Recent News