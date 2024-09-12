Why You Should Do Delves as a Group -- It's So Much Easier Than Solo

I'm glad people are starting to hate delves as much as Torghast. They're worse than Torghast imo.
Fun detected. Guess this'll be buffed to be way harder in a few hours so get running them now.
At 606 ilvl I have no problem soloing teir 8 delvs
I actually looked forward to delves since it's hard to find content to run solo. So, this is very disappointing to read.
Gosh, i love getting bolted for 1/3 my hp as a vdh in meta in a +8 at 604 ilvl. yes yes, super good solo content. 100% skill based when u interrupt the caster and he doesnt move. Lot's of skill expression available when u tag a mob and let brann kill it.Also, super big fan of how half the dungeons have puddles under all of the foliage, ye that one is my favorite. Glad these have become a random stepping stone until m+ drops and is dog@#$% for ppl who actually want regular solo content.
Good so. This isn't a single player game, and it shouldn't cater to these mole people.
ya the unavoidable attacks that chunk 40-50% of my hp makes me hate delves
People saying not to bring down the damage of some of the egregious outliers of unavoidable damage in a few of the delves when running solo are weirdos. Like gratz you're playing a class where its infinitely easier with defensives out the ass, I have a paladin at just over 600 ilvl and my ele shaman at around the same ilvl, vastly different experiences running the same content. The current solution being oh just let brann get aggro and solo the delve for you is definitely not the intended way for these classes to play higher tier delves either.
580 i have done every tier solo i think they are pretty nice i like how Challenging they was my only complaint is Brann likes to stand in stuff and get himself killed
Did someone proof read this article? Holy moly is it a tough read.
That just sounds like the scaling is broken. It should have more than 5x the HP in a group, because the synergy of having players together is greater than the sum of its parts.But I find it funny that this post is basically a stealthy way for casters to trick tanks and melee into carrying them thru delves. Sorry wizards, I don't need you, guess you'll have to learn how to CC and kite too.
Bold of you to assume I have any friends who want to run these. I am able to solo the tier 8 ones just fine either way. So far, with ilvl 570.
to be brutally frank, if you can't solo Tier 8 delves at the recommended ilvl that's a skill issue.The issue is that people very clearly want to rush through them in 5 minutes and get heroic level loot day 1 of the season.My classes are, paladin, priest, warrior, evoker, DK, hunter all specced DPS running with bran as a healer. All of these characters can do tier 8 with little to no issues and none of them are at 600ilvl. It's called using your abilities.There are no groups of mobs in delves, every mob can be pulled on it's own and most mobs are susceptible to CC. You can chill, take your time and still get the delve down in 15 - 25 minutes.If you don't have to patience to pull mobs in a reasonable fashion for your class... You have no right to complain about things being too hard.