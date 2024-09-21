Siege of Boralus Bridge Jump Skip Now Teleports Players Out

Fun detected, nerf inbound!
The original reason why we would jump down is pretty much nullified because they put the bombers on the horde route that we used to jump down to avoid. Plus they just don't have the group wiping power they used to.
Yes, let's make the worst dungeon in history even worse.
Hero, your timing couldn't be better, mekkatorque is fading fast
I got raged at for not jumping down in an m0 when it's less trash not jumping down. Sad part is that it wasn't even surprising with this playerbase.
you can still do a bridge skip, just have to pull one group first. This is something that was obvious first day of M0
Haha, wowhead just sooooo out of date. This has been known for agesCan just do 1 pack and still jump down
This was changed before M+ season even started. Y'all are ^&*!ing slow as @#$%.
%^&* this dungeon, why did they add knockback on last boss?
Whoever decided to bring back this dungeon and Necrotic Wake is probably a sadist, and likely needs serious psychiatric evaluation.Two of the top 10 worst dungeons of all time in M+.
This should be the least of there worries. So much more important things need tuning in keys :/
Fixed the pulling of the first boss at random? Fixed him stopping to drop bombs and being "a normal mob" - so having to be tanked - with the additional benefit of the tank getting punted around? Fixed the spotters running into water / terrain and evading - thus resetting a whole pull?Giving the last boss a bit more room to breath between slam (tentacle) and the magic debuff? Had ppl drop there from 100 to 0 in 0.0 sec (according to details slam and the debuff hit at the same time) - need a defensive for every debuff "just in case"? - not everybody is a dk, who is virtually unkillable oO - &*!@ is hardcore on 10+Edit: Before any white knights are shouting "aksualy ..." - I meant the appling of the debuff, not a tick. If you have the debuff and then the tentacle slams, you can use a defensive. If the tentacle slams at the same time, you get the debuff - you are out of luck, if you are not a dk with 6.xm hp (my druid with 619 and 5.2m and 13k vers got onetapped two times because of this ^&*! - got debuff and slam at the same time ...No? Good - nothing to see here, typical blizzard behaviour -.-
if you rp walk you wont actually trigger the portal, then you simply turn 180 degrees and run the docks (kind of roundabout but you do skip that initial pack(idk if thats even faster but had a group attempt this strategy) )