Wowhead Database Updated for Patch 1.4.0 - Class Changes, Tempering Manuals, New Items
Diablo IV
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
With so many changes in Patch 1.4.0, it can be hard to keep up - so let us keep up for you!
Wowhead's database is now up-to-date with the latest changes in Patch 1.4.0, from class and skill buffs, to new items, to Tempering Manual additions. Our Build Planners reflect the most updated information so you can plan your build into Season 4 and beyond!
Diablo 4 Build Planner
With the latest and greatest datamined information, we're keeping you on the cutting edge of build planning - especially when it comes to important build pieces such as Tempering Affixes!
Not only that, but we've got all the new Uniques and items in our systems - so you can drool over that new build-enabling Unique.
We've got what you need - stay tuned, because we're sure Season 4 has more in store for us!
All Patch 1.4.0 Datamined Changes Wowhead Guides Updated for Season 4
