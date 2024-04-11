Shado-Pan Lookalike Ensembles Coming in Pandaria Remix - Gold and Silver Variants

Goated 👌😩
Big W
Neat, we need more NPC outfits. I'm surprised it wasn't already in game.
Crazy how remix mop is a thing, but giving other races heritage armor
Hell YEAH I’m so ready to farm the HELL out of this!
This is cool, but where's the metal ninja gaiden shadopan helmet though? I been dying for that mog for like 6 xpacs now. :(It's the helmet this guy (among others) is wearing:Rushi the Fox
Win after win with this patch!
So I am just going to be in this mode 24/7. I love Pandaria, it was by far my most favorite expansion. They are giving me everything I wanted back when it first came out. Cannot wait!
Pretty funny that everyone will get a Shado-Pan mog before Blizzard remembers they still haven't done Pandaren Heritage armor.
Bonus points if they add the sai weapon as well, that some pandaren NPCs were using.