All Runes Found in Phase 3 - Season of Discovery

Light's Grace is the most useless rune ever, even more so now that we know Paladin's have essentially been griefed by it being put on the head slot.....
I wished this rune was never found, in protest. Whoever designed this has never played a paladin healer and it tells - you'd never use this instead of Fanaticism in the same slot, and we just get no healing oriented rune for our bracers. Thanks Blizzard!Justice for Holy Paladins!
I would rather they really experimented and let us put runes wherever we want, and if it makes any amazingly broken builds then we know for the record and make it so some runes can't be used together. I thought the whole point was to experiment anyway?
People DIDDNT wanted to find it. So to make such a big thing out of it is a bit mad but ok
A frustrating solution to a $%^&ty rune no one wants to be sure people don't bother getting it even more now.