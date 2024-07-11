Reviewing the Latest Retribution Paladin Changes in The War Within - Guide Writer Feedback

The War Within Beta Development Notes

PALADIN (Paladin Feedback)



Many talents have moved locations or have had their pathing updated.

Glyph of the Luminous Charger now only works while Crusader Aura is active.

Incandescence now functions with Divine Hammer for Retribution.

Crusader’s Reprieve has been removed.

Hero Talents



Herald of the Sun (Holy/Retribution)



Retribution



Activating Crusade applies 4 Dawnlights onto nearby allies or enemies.

Activating Radiant Glory applies 1 Dawnlight onto a nearby ally or enemy.

Sun’s Avatar now triggers 1 Dawnlight when Avenging Wrath is triggered by Radiant Glory (was 4).

Sacrosanct Crusade has been redesigned – Eye of Tyr/Wake of Ashes surrounds you with a Holy barrier for 15/20% of your maximum health. Hammer of Light heals you for 15/20% of your maximum health, increased by 2/2% for each additional target hit. Any overhealing done with this effect gets converted into a Holy barrier instead.

An issue with free Hammer of Light casts consuming Divine Purpose proc has been resolved.

New Talent: Burn to Ash – When Truth’s Wake critically strikes, its duration is extended by 2 seconds. Your other damage over time effects deal 30% increased damage to targets affected by Truth’s Wake.

New Talent: Radiant Glory – Replaces Avenging Wrath/Crusade. Wake of Ashes grants you Avenging Wrath/Crusade for 10/12 seconds. Your other damaging abilities have a chance to grant you Avenging Wrath/Crusade for 5/6 seconds.

Righteous Cause has been redesigned – Each Holy Power spent has a 6% chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice.

Art of War has been redesigned – Your auto attacks have a 20% chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice. Critical strikes increase this chance by an additional 10%.

Divine Hammer has been redesigned – Divine Hammers spin around you, consuming a Holy Power to strike enemies within 8 yards for Radiant damage every 2.2 seconds. While active, your Holy Power generating abilities recharge 75% faster, and increase the rate at which Divine Hammer strikes by 15% when they are cast. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. Now a 2 minute cooldown and damage increased by 300%. Divine Hammer base periodic decreased to 2.2 seconds and scales with Haste (was 3 seconds).

Final Reckoning has been redesigned – Now increases the damage taken from your single target Holy Power spenders by 30%. Increases the damage taken from your other Holy Power spenders by 15%.

Vengeful Wrath has been redesigned – Hammer of Wrath deals 50% increased damage to enemies below 35% health.

Vanguard of Justice has been redesigned – Templar’s Verdict and Divine Storm cost 1 additional Holy Power and deal 20% increased damage.

Templar Strikes has been redesigned – Crusader Strike becomes a 2-part combo: Templar Strike slashes an enemy for damage and gets replaced by Templar Slash for 5 seconds. Templar Slash strikes an enemy for damage, and burns them for 50% of the damage dealt over 4 seconds. Charge cooldown increased by 15%. Templar Slash, second part of combo, overrides Templar Strike for 5 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Templar Slash damage over time effect now rolls over the remaining damage value when reapplied.

Templar Strikes damage increased by 25%.

Templar Strikes cooldown increased by 2.25 seconds.

Truth’s Wake effect is now added to Wake of Ashes baseline.

Highlord’s Judgment has been renamed to Highlord’s Wrath.

Highlords Wrath has been redesigned – Mastery: Highlord’s Judgment is 50% more effective on Judgment and Hammer of Wrath. Judgment applies an additional stack of Greater Judgment if it is known. Now a 1-point talent.

Highlord’s Wrath damage increased by 50%.

Mastery: Hand of Light has been renamed to Mastery: Highlord’s Judgment – Now also causes Judgment to have a chance to blast the target with the Light, dealing Holy damage.

Highlord’s Wrath has been redesigned – Mastery: Highlord’s Judgment is 50/100% more effective on Judgment and Hammer of Wrath. Judgment applies an additional stack of Greater Judgment if it is known.

Adjudication has been redesigned – Critical Strike damage of your abilities increased by 5% and Hammer of Wrath also has a chance to cast Highlord’s Judgment.

Blades of Light has been redesigned – Crusader Strike, Judgment, Hammer of Wrath, and damaging single target Holy Power abilities now deal Holystrike damage and your abilities that deal Holystrike damage deal 5% increased damage.

Divine Arbiter now has an additional effect – Highlord’s Judgment and Holystrike damage abilities grant you a stack of Divine Arbiter.

Searing Light now has an additional effect – Highlord’s Judgment and Radiant damage abilities have a chance to call down and explosion of Holy Fire.

Blessed Hammer from Adjudication now spawns from the target of your Hammer of Wrath.

Execution Sentence now causes the enemy to suffer 20% of the damage dealt during its time after it expires (was 30%).

Execution Sentence damage no longer counts as a damage over time effect.

Vanguard of Justice has been redesigned – Enemies hit by Templar’s Verdict take 30/50% increased damage from your next Divine Storm. Now a 2-point talent (was 1).

Judge, Jury, Executioner has been redesigned – Divine Storm has a 40% chance to cause your next Templar’s Verdict to hit an additional 3 targets.

Expurgation now rolls over the remaining damage value when reapplied.

Boundless Judgment now additionally increases the chances of your Judgments chances to trigger Highlord’s Judgment by 50%.

Wake of Ashes now sends its cone attacks (including Seething Flames) towards where your camera is facing rather than where your character is facing.

Aegis of Protection now only increases the effectiveness of Divine Protection by 20% (was 10% and was also affecting Shield of Vengeance).

Radiant Glory has been updated – Wake of Ashes activates Avenging Wrath/Crusade for 10/12 seconds, Each Holy Power spent has a chance to activate Avenging Wrath/Crusade for 5/6 seconds.

Radiant Glory now extends the duration of an active Avenging Wrath/Crusade if it triggers while Avenging Wrath/Crusade is active.

Radiant Glory’s Wake of Ashes now grants 8/10 seconds of Avenging Wrath or Crusade (was 10/12 seconds).

Radiant Glory’s each Holy Power spent has a chance to grant you 4/5 seconds of Avenging Wrath or Crusade (was 5/6 seconds).

Divine Wrath now extends the duration of Radiant Glory separately. New Tooltip – Increases the duration of Avenging Wrath and Crusade by 3 seconds, and Radiant Glory by 1.5 seconds.

Divine Wrath no longer extends the duration of Radiant Glory.

Vanguard of Justice has been updated – Enemies hit by other Holy Power spending abilities take 30% increased damage from your next Divine Storm stacking up to 3/5 times. 2-point talent.

Judge, Jury and Executioner has been updated – Holy Power generating abilities have a 15% chance to cause your next Templar’s Verdict to hit an additional 3 enemies at 100% effectiveness (was triggering from Divine Storm and was 40% chance).

Judge, Jury and Executioner no longer highlights Templar’s Verdict but instead has a UI overlay.

Templar Slash damage over time debuff is no longer displayed in the personal nameplates.

Crusader Aura talent is no longer granted by default in the Class tree for Retribution.

Greater Judgment talent is now granted by default in the Class tree for Retribution.

Consecrated Blade is no longer a talent and now learned at level 11.

New Talent: Holy Flames – Divine Storm deals 10% increased damage and when it hits an enemy affected by your Expurgation, it spreads the effect to up to 4 targets hit. You deal 3% increased Holy damage to targets burning from your Expurgation.

Justicar’s Vengeance now heals for 3% of maximum health (was 5%).

Blessed Champion is now a 1-point talent (was 2).

The following talents are now 2 points (was 1):



Heart of the Crusader

Zealot's Fervor

Holy Flames is now in a choice node with Blade of Vengeance.

Empyrean Legacy moved to where Vanguard of Justice was on the talent tree.

Vanguard of Justice has been removed.