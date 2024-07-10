Rebuilding the Foundations of Warcraft - Interview with PC Gamer

Interesting.
"I don't want this power to be tied to a cosmetic choice, I want them to be separate,"Now remove combat racials so that high end players of every branch of endgame aren't forced to race change to stoneform or shadowmeld thingsYou did it for human racial in PvP, now let the rest of the game catch up
I'm glad the penny finally dropped.There's still work to be done, but the dev team is making the right sounds and actually listening to feedback for the first time in what feels like forever. It'll be interesting to see if they keep this up throughout the whole expansion or if its short-lived to bring people in for launch.
Now hire some customer service :)
I started in Shadowlands and quit by the end of the first patch, Dragonflight has been so much better I’m glad they are listening
You mean demolishing it? Thats what happened during DF, if anything. Gameplay-wise DF might have improved due to the plain badly designed covenant borrowed power system, but content-wise this expansion was like SL fated season never ended (yes, in this aspect somehow even SL surpassed DF and SL was underperforming in this regard compared to Legion or BFA).
Would be great if they started actually listening to everyone, instead of cherry picking the feedback they want to hear. There are multiple specs that are very obviously ignored, Guardian, Shadow and Enhancement to name a few. There's an ocean of feedback out there, but nothing is being done.They really should have a dedicated dev for each spec again, instead of 1 for only a handful of specs. I don't want to be dramatic, but it's clear that some specs are getting a tremendous amount of (good) attention, most get a decent amount and some just literally 0 attention. It's not a good look no matter how hard and how often you're saying that you're listening to players.
its not going to change with current changes you need to start from the vanilla to cata era of wow and build on from that taking into the fact the game is an RPG aswell as an MMO all MMO means is massive multiplayer online excessive features/mechanical bloat, make an rpg first and make it multiplayer
The radical change in design philosophy being gut the open world content.
As usual Ion tries to put a spin on it and blame it on the players for not knowing what they want. It’s a completely false narrative, players have never enjoyed the excessive grinding which Shadowlands exacerbated to an extreme new level. The only thing that’s changed is that as players have become older we’ve become more vocal about what we want and less accepting of whatever the devs decide to throw at is. In the past that relationship simply wasn’t equal because we were kids and they were adults, we simply deferred to them. Now we know better and Ion & crew don’t like to deal with us on a more equal footing.P.S. I am a lawyer too now so he can’t get one over on me as easily anymore, lol!
DF Has been astronomically better than SL on every level. Not sure what people are complaining about. Just like every expansion, it had its downsides. But compared to BFA, and SL, DF was a big change and more enjoyable IMO. I’m excited to see them realize the downfall and make changes.