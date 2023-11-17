Race to World First Mythic Amirdrassil Hotfixes - Buffs to the Final Bosses

It's a shame there isn't any PTR testing or internal testing to see if these things are needed prior to going live.
These bosses are already massively overtuned even before hotfixes and they keep buffing them. These blizzard devs are so clueless, out of touch and incompetent this is unreal... Why even create them in a first place when only 0.0001% of players have a chance to kill them... Shame...
just made it impossible for many other guilds to enjoy a shorter raid season...
They are afraid the race would end early. Even before the "top" guilds enter the raid and they may lose to outsiders. So much money the "top" guilds spent to make rooms with all the players to stream to twitch. They need to get their money back so blizz helps them by buffing the bosses.
lol here we go again with sepulcher tuning. f off blizzard with this garbage, stop tuning things for world first in mindOr better yet, give them a tournament realm for their hallowed top 10 raiding and leave the rest of us alone and just give us interesting fights on mythic that aren't intended to take 300 pulls
I love balance decisions that are made because of the existence of a few guilds competing in a largely meaningless race.
God dammit I want my axe stop making it harder
I am actually going to agree with TOMRUS here, the game is way too hard regarding mythic difficulty. What blizzard should have done in my opinion is remove the lfr completely and make normal mode easier similar to what flex mode was back in mop days. Then make heroic mode the new normal mode and then lastly make mythic what is now considered heroic but maybe slightly harder.Also they should look at how classic (vanilla) wow was designed and not allow the next patch's content invalidate everything that came before it. What I mean by this is now that the new raid has come out everything else in dragonflight has been invalidated, there is 0 reason to ever go back and do aberrus or vault of incarnates because the drops are useless.If you played vanilla wow there is still a reason to go back and do even molten core because the raid offers unique bis items like onslaught girdle, quickstrike ring or band of accuria or weapons like sulfuras/thunderfury that is relevant and useful even in naxx.I actually heard Max (the leader of Liquid/limit) talking about blizzard changing mythic raids to be only for cosmetics similar to what final fantasy 14 does with their ultimate raids. So change mythic to give a cosmetic reward and let heroic raids be the endgame mode and gear progression and that sounds great to me.
Not a soul alive has touched Mythic Fyrrak.No one, not even Blizzard with this tuning. No one.They're making adjustments based on how fast world first race is going.If you are crying on wowhead about it, you were never going to see this boss anyways. :p
mod deleting every single comment replying to tomrus telling him he's an idiot but not deleting the root comment. keep enjoying your pet battles and transmog farming bud
Panic buffs. Just the usual stuff.I'll call it now. There will be nerfs after they let the sit the top guilds sit on the last boss over the weekly reset.
Whoever manages wow head is friends with TORMUS or something 😂. They won’t let anyone say anything bad to them. But go ahead and let TORMUS say “unnecessary” and “inappropriate” things about blizzard devs all day every day right? Wild.
And yet, people still believe these RWF's guilds are healthy for the game.The whole game is balanced towards/for them, and it's really sad.