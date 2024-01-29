Queen No Longer - Calia Menethil's Unintended Title Removed in Hotfix

UGHHHHHH
#notmyqueen
Another female leaderAfter Tess Greymane just took the reigns from Genn, her father for no real reason (he got tired?)I realize this post might sound misogynistic, but the issue is not with a female leader, it's when every single leader in the game is female.For me personally, it takes away from the fantasy of the game, and make it feels as if real life agendas are the governing factor in decisions made for the story.I wouldn't want every leader to be male either.but it feels like the veil has been lifted with these decisions.
Good! Seemed like an error.
I mean, by bloodline she would be, as Therenas was her father and Arthas her brother, who as a man was the first in line to become the ruler. Buut yeah, we know how well this went. So by legacy, she would have become the queen of Lordaeron. But yeah, there is this large dumpster of living corpses crawling below the city that probably has a problem with that happening.
Just when things were getting interesting -.-ah well guess the real focus of the lore is gay centaurs now
The Article: "Ooops, Calia's not a queen, our bad, fixed it"The Comment: "Ugh another female leader"*Literally* the opposite of what this article is about.And yeah, a lot of male characters are getting replaced with female characters in the game lately, but that's because 90% of important lore characters in the story have historically been male. There's been a higher proportion of women as villains than as leaders. We're just getting closer to equality.Is it artificial to have a perfect balance? Sure. Is it good for the lore to have a girl for every boy or vice versa? I'd argue in some ways, yeah, in that it's like the faction war - if the Horde lose a leader, the Alliance must lose one. That's a constraint on storytelling and wouldn't feel very natural, nor like the story comes first.But are we at that threshold point yet? No, we're not. And even if we were... we spent like 10 years with a heavy skew toward male leaders, so going the other way and having a heavy skew toward women isn't that weird.I don't think every identity needs perfectly equal representation in media, but I also very much don't like that any step towards better representation is met with accusations of being 'too far'.
The worst thing here it's not this big mistake about Calia title, but certainly for mentioning that @#$%^&* Portergauge that everyone hates.
Calia should be removed from Warcraft lore. She needs to hang out with Medan.