PvP with the Blues in Rated Battleground Blitz and Deephaul Ravine on June 14th

This Friday, June 14, please join members of the World of Warcraft development team in PvP on The War Within Beta Test Realms as we playtest Rated Battleground Blitz and Deephaul Ravine. Rated Battleground Blitz is a new Rated solo battleground game mode and Deephaul Ravine is a new battleground, both coming with the expansion launch. Check out the Beta notes
for more information on these features.
We’ll get underway at 2:00 p.m. PDT (4:00 p.m. CDT, 5:00 p.m. EDT) with two hours of playtesting. We’ll start first with playtesting Rated Battleground Blitz for an hour, then continue into Deephaul Ravine for the final hour at 3:00 p.m PDT (5:00 p.m. CDT, 6:00 p.m. EDT).
To playtest this with us, log onto the End Game Realm “These Go To Eleven”, which has max level character templates and access to various vendors. To queue up, open the Group Finder (default hotkey: i), then select Random Battlegrounds and click Join Battle. Deephaul Ravine will be the only battleground available for Random Battlegrounds on Beta.
Before we get things rolling, we recommend taking some time to get your character setup properly for PvP combat. Please check out the various gear and profession vendors in Orgrimmar and Stormwind and utilize the latest trinkets, PvP gear, and class sets in The War Within.
We look forward to playtesting with you and reading your feedback afterward, see you there!