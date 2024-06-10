Apple Announces Increased Support for Modern Games including World of Warcraft

WWDC Transcript, via Youtube Let's talk about gaming. We're so excited to see more and more game developers embracing the Mac with great games like these, including the most recent game of the year, "Baldur's Gate 3," all leveraging Metal 3 to deliver smooth frame rates, provide high-quality visuals, and take full advantage of Apple silicon.



Every Mac in the lineup can play today's most cutting-edge games, like "Death Stranding: Director's Cut." And so can iPhone 15 Pro and any iPad with an M-series chip. And for developers, this creates a unified gaming platform across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, spanning well over a hundred million devices and growing rapidly.



These devices are capable of playing an entirely new class of games! And with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, we continue to deliver features for an even more immersive gaming experience. And since the introduction of Game Porting Toolkit, developers have been able to bring their games to Apple devices faster than ever, and gaming enthusiasts can experience more games on the Mac.



And this year, Game Porting Toolkit 2 takes this to the next level, enabling developers to bring even more advanced games to Mac, with improved Windows compatibility and shader debugging tools. And it's much easier to bring Mac games to iPad and iPhone with Xcode support that lets developers unify their game code and shaders across devices.



And for players, there's a lot to look forward to. And that's more games. Like "Frostpunk 2," coming to Mac next month. "Control," providing a mind-bending story that just looks incredible with ray tracing. And there's some exciting news from Ubisoft, the developers that released "Assassin's Creed: Mirage" on iPhone and iPad just a few days ago.



To tell you more about what's to come from Ubisoft, here's Marc-Alexis. Marc-Alexis Côté: At Ubisoft, our mission is to enrich players' lives by creating original and memorable gaming experiences. We see a huge opportunity to share our passion for games to more players in the Apple ecosystem thanks to the unified gaming platform with tight integration of Metal and Apple silicon.



Just last month, we announced that "Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown" is coming to Mac, and we unveiled that the next big chapter of "Assassin's Creed" is also coming to Mac on November 15 alongside PCs and consoles. We're so excited about this game and can't wait for you to experience it on Mac.



This is "Assassin's Creed: Shadows"! We're venturing into feudal Japan, which you can experience from the perspectives of Naoe, a Shinobi assassin, and Yasuke, a legendary samurai of African origin. Intricately detailed scenes like this are possible thanks to our next-generation Anvil engine supporting the latest advancements in Metal, enabling us to leverage the full power of Apple silicon with a gaming experience that delivers blistering frame rates and high resolutions.



Our next-generation Anvil engine scales performance and quality across the Mac lineup and delivers stunning vistas embellished with ray tracing. And speaking of Apple Silicon, we're thrilled to announce that in addition to Mac, "Assassin's Creed: Shadows" will also be coming to iPad! With Ubisoft's Anvil Engine now supporting the Apple ecosystem, we couldn't be more excited about bringing our biggest titles to Apple devices.



Download and play "Assassin's Creed: Mirage" today. And "Assassin's Creed: Shadows" will be available later this year! Thank you! Craig: Thanks, Marc-Alexis. We're so excited about these amazing games coming to Apple devices. And this year, even more games are on the way, creating a stellar lineup of titles to look forward to! So that's gaming, which wraps up macOS Sequoia.