Apple Announces Increased Support for Modern Games including World of Warcraft

Aw man, I JUST emailed you about this with all the information I gathered! 😂☺️
It's already native lol
"+10 weekly no ipadders"
That one guy using apple products for gaming may be happy
World of Warcraft a modern game hahaha good one.
What kind of person would actually buy a Mac computer over a Windows PC these days? Outside of phones and maybe tablet devices, Apple products sucks at everything else they do.
For decades, Blizzard was one of the few developers who would release simultaneously for Mac and PC, as opposed to porting over to the Mac months or years later.
What we actually need is more support from the game masters who just copy paste texts and do not bother even reading player's problems
The one thing I know is that the team that was responsible for managing the libraries Blizzard uses for platforms were fired in January, and I assume (with a discrete wink and nod from impacted individuals) that Microsoft now manages those libraries. Microsoft has a really bad reputation regarding support for gaming on a Mac, and old Mac users like me have long memories. It would NOT surprise me that the Microsoft folks would just delete the Mac libraries, stating “you don’t play games on a Mac.” In fact, I’m surprised it didn’t already happen.From the community MVPs, it’s been said that there really is only one person who “develops” for the Mac, and my understanding is that “development” entails largely smoke-testing a build to see if it is broken. But otherwise it’s basically develop for the PC and cross your fingers no effort is needed to port the game and Blizzard can just toss the Mac client over the wall for Mac players. Trust me when I say I would LOVE to be proven wrong.What Blizzard is actually doing? I don’t have insights, but my guess is that Mac development is effectively “if it currently works, great. If it doesn’t work? Too bad, so sad. And no new games will be developed by Blizzard for the Mac, unless it can piggy back off another platform’s code (ie: Rumble or Hearthstone). Hence, no Diablo IV. Which is why I didn’t buy Diablo IV, even though I have a frankenbox on deck (once I can get a KVM set up working).That said, I was pretty impressed that TWW beta just worked. There were ptr patches which just didn’t load, and I think the DF beta didn’t work for a few weeks, but I could be wrong. But I am prepared for the eventuality Blizzard stops developing WoW for the Mac, regardless as to what Apple does to try and make life “easier” for devs.
Support for newer Macs and Macbooks all run their arm processors
I'll stick with my Intel/ Nvidia Gaming PC and Windows 11 pro.