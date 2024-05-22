Prismatic Gems are Tradeable - Remix: Mists of Pandaria

Btw, they're also not even realm bound, you can trade them across realms, might be useful info for anyone playing on multiple realms.
but I can also destroy gems and get bronze coins
"With this, you are able to help friends to finish their gems by trading ones you aren't using or you can send them to your alts to boost their leveling experience, as legendary gems provide impactful boosts to base stats and stamina."Did they finally change it so you can mail gems to your alts instead of just trading to other players?
How can you send them to your Panda mix alts when it says: "the recipient cant receive mail". I didnt try to send gems but i did try to send reputation insignias that my 1st toon got from killing the warbringers/scouts and not need.I will try to see* i did just try and it does not work to mail. (it was to another server).Next try for same server*on the same server does not work either. so the only solution to trade gems to your alts that i see is to enlist the help of a friend.Imo, they should let us send mail between panda mix toons
Yep, this means you can effictively trade and sell bronze, personally after trading over 30 legendary gems to friends and guildies im now sitting on 152 extra legendary gems which equals out to 41k bronze that i can trade over. Proof: https://imgur.com/a/8nIOiyW
Sadly, I made the error of making both Horde and Alliance Remix characters, and the damn interfaction restriction on sending mail is still very much here.
They are not BoE like the title says, they are just not bound at all. You also can't "send them to your alts" like the article says, but you can trade them indirectly through a friend.I'm all for these tips n tricks articles, but they should be accurate...
Complete false info, gems can't be mailed to alts
Do they even test anything ? Do they eben play the game ? I doubt any of them looked at stuff like this lol.I wonder if any of them will upgrade theyr gear to max ilvl with the actual bronze cost or if they will fix it when they start playing it
They are not BoE. They are unbound.
Single legendary gem yields 270 bronze when scrapped btw