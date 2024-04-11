Decide A Traitor's Fate - New Night Elf Questline in 10.2.7

Warning: 10.2.7 Spoilers Ahead

An Uncommon Request

Tears of Teldrassil

Kelestra says: My family had gathered that day to celebrate my elder sister. She had just completed her training as a Druid of the Talon.

Kelestra says: We lived in the village of Dolanaar, high in the branches of Teldrassil. We had heard war might be coming but we never thought...

Kelestra says: We were told we had to evacuate. But there was so much chaos. So much fire. Even now, what I remember most was the smell.

Kelestra says: The path to Darnassus was cut off by the blaze. My sister instead led us east, to the edge of the crown of Teldrassil. She had a plan.

Kelestra says: She wanted us to jump from the tree. She would use her powers over wind to keep us aloft and glide down to the shore below.

Kelestra says: But something went wrong. As we drifted along, she was struck by a burning branch. It ignited her clothing and engulfed her in flames.

Kelestra says: She lost control of her magic. We all plummeted into the sea below, I was badly hurt in the fall, but I managed to survive.

Kelestra says: The rest of my family... was not so lucky.

Kelestra says: Over timet I eventually recovered the remains of my parents and brother, I never found my sister.

Kelestra says: Her grave is likely at the bottom of the Veiled Sea.

Kelestra says: But sometimes I wonder if my sister might have survived the jump off Teldrassil.

Kelestra says: If anyone could survive that fall, it would be Koroleth.

Rashan Stillbrook says: Koroleth was your sister?! She was a Primalist and a traitor! She deserved her fate!

Kelestra says: That... that can't be true...

Rashan Stillbrook says: If you don't believe met go speak with the other Primalist traitors at the Twilight Watchtower. They will tell you the truth.

Finding Koroleth

Kelestra says: Sister... you will be reunited with our family soon.

Player Choice

Malfurion Stormrage says: Kelestra, your sister Koroleth fought for the Primalists, and her actions caused pain and sorrow for us and our allies.

Malfurion Stormrage says: However, she did not escape the consequences of those actions. She paid for them with her life.

Malfurion Stormrage says: Koroleth could not find peace in life. But perhaps under the boughs of a new world tree, she may find some in eternal rest.

Malfurion Stormrage says: Kelestra, you may bury your sister with the rest of your family.

Kelestra says: Thank you. Both of you. You have given me the peace I thought would never come.

Rashan Stillbrook says: Hmph, My brother died fighting Koroleth. Where is his peace? Where is his justice?!

Kelestra says: <name>, when you have a moment, please come see me at my family's resting place.

Malfurion Stormrage says: Kelestra. your sister Koroleth fought for the Primalists, and her actions caused pain and sorrow for us and our allies.

Malfurion Stormrage says: I cannot in good conscience allow her to be buried here, on ground that we have shed so much blood to protect.

Malfurion Stormrage says: It would be a disservice to all those who fought and died against the Primalists to stop their machinations.

Malfurion Stormrage says: Kelestra, I am sorry, but you must lay your sister to rest elsewhere.

Kelestra says: My heart aches that my family will never be united again.

Kelestra says: <Name>, when you are done with these people, come find me on the beach where you found my sister.

Rashan Stillbrook says: You have done the right thing, Archdruid. It was not pleasant, it was not easy, but it was right.

Aftermath

Thank you, <name>, for all that you have done for me.

I do not dispute what Koroleth did or the harm that she caused. But I never knew Koroleth the primalist.

I knew Koroleth the druid, who dedicated her life to the balance and harmony of nature.

I knew Koroleth the night elf, who would have given her life to protect Teldrassil and its people.

I knew Koroleth. my sister. who would take me to the docks of Ruth'eran Village as a child to watch the ships sail by, and on the way home, buy a basket of Tundra Berries for me to munch on.

That is the Koroleth I will remember.

I don't know what you said to Malfurion, but thank you for trying <name>.

<KeIestra wipes away tears.>

Since my sister is unwanted at Amirdrassil, I decided to lay her to rest here. where you found her.

I know that my sister has wronged our people... but she's gone. Must they punish her for eternity? Can they not let go of their anger? Their hatred?

<Kelestra clenches her fists so tightly, they begin to tremble.>