Decide A Traitor's Fate - New Night Elf Questline in 10.2.7

aw, i was hoping we get to kill someone, one last elf on the pyre before we go into the world soul saga.oh well.
Even MORE night elf focused content.. For what like, 3 expansions in a row already?There are other races in the game, you know.
wow, that's incredible, more story content for night elves.while the other races are completely in limbo
I applaud Blizz for letting us make a choice here. I would have expected them to be all hugs and forgiveness by now, so giving us the option is really nice.
I mean, even if she was a villain, it's only right to be laid to rest with your family. You're only garbage when alive, after all. I don't care about the lore or these literal who characters, but family has to stick together whenever possible, even if one member is estranged. We spent too long learning that the afterlife fixes you, makes you crazy, or deletes you, after all. 1/3 chance that the family gets together in the afterlife.Siding with the sister is the right thing to do lore-wise. It sucks for the other guy knowing the murderer of his family was buried in a sacred place, but it'd be the same for him if he wasn't allowed to bury his dead family under the same circumstance.
it's better if they stick to night elves because this way they can't ruin other races
I got on here to vent a little about the constant Night Elf content. It’s good to see I’m not alone. I’m also pretty tired of Night Elf content to be honest. Just more stuff I won’t waste any time on.
I'm gonna whine and cry and piss my diapers about elves too
Sylvanas was right to try to burn all these idiots to death. This soft garbage is so weak. Shame the horde has had the coolest characters in the game killed off and/or ruined with bad writing... meanwhile we have lameo Malfurion and psycho Tyrande still around being insufferable on top of all the other garbagetier alliance leaders each one lamer than the last and the horde has been left with a bunch of losers besides Lor'themar who is the only person fit to be a leader at all out of all the races.God what a bunch of garbage lol maybe we can see some better writing and movement toward cooler horizons with Metzen back? then again he was around for quite a lot of the garbage so my faith isn't nearly restored, especially with this crap still being released.