Player Housing with Taliesin & Evitel: Who Should WoW Copy To Make It Happen?

Even if it is dead Wildstar probably should have been mentioned with its housing.
"Let's copy ideas from objectively inferior games, what can go wrong?" Grow up. Wow doesnt need housing (maybe just some sort of guild hall). Wow does NOT need unreal engine 5 graphics. Wow is perfect for what it is and how it is. Calm down and go play games that have those systems and graphics and leave WoW alone. It just means WoW is not for you. Simple.
Swtor, they should copy Swtor.
will all the examples listed where they did things right, WoW could easily make a fantastic player housing system.
I wish they would make player housing just so people stop asking for it
Lord of the Rings Online also has housing with neighborhoods and guild houses.
They could copy some of what RIFT did. I'd absolutely love to have the ability to move things around in 3D space, scale them, nudge them into place, etc.As for where the places are located, there they could copy BDO where there's specific buildings in the various cities with housing available for players to obtain, but it's instanced, no loading screen though, so by default you'll just enter yours, but you can be invited into friends or guildmates housing.
There's never been a player housing system in any MMORPG that has been worthwhile. I get that some people want to play The Sims inside their MMO, for sure, but for most it's either tedious and useless or turns the MMO into a single-player experience, like you mentioned with Garrisons. There's no way to resolve this because "doing what you want with your own space" is fundamentally at odds with "doing things with other players where they have input". Any compromise ends up like living in a rundown apartment complex.There might be some potential in guild halls, like having zeppelins/airships or something, but it's still hard to find the balance between usefulness and not being where players just plant themselves the whole time. It's also hard to tack it onto an existing game where there are already so many standalone items for traveling and amenities.
It's older but you could also mention EverQuest 1's housing system. It used 'neighborhoods' which were instances of the same area with plots that you could rent. You could wander around the various neighborhoods at will and see what people did to the exterior of their houses, but as far as I know you couldn't go inside houses unless invited, or the owner put you on a list that allowed you to enter or even modify stuff on the plot. Both interior and exterior were customizable. Multiple ways to get housing features, through gameplay, in game store, etc. There was some utility as well by allowing you to place anchors which would allow you to teleport to your house or plot, and later they added trophies that would give you stat boosts. As mentioned you had to rent it, using the massive number of in game currencies that had accumulated over the years, or just straight platinum (equivalent to gold). Rent was usually extremely cheap, but it was something you had to think about now and again. Trophies also had a cost to activate so you couldn't just leave them on at all times, but if you turned them on while doing content, they could last awhile.
Been saying this for ages. WoW could benefit SO much from player housing. Baking housing achievements into every facet of the game would allow players so much agency and ways to acquire decorations - Dungeons, Raids, PvP, questing, Old-World questing, events, secret-finding, you name it! It would be a great way to give players even more reason to engage with the world in innumerable ways. As for how/where it could be implemented, I feel like each major capital city could have a housing district - Stormwind, Ironforge, Gilneas, Orgrimmar, Silvermoon, Thunder Bluff, etc. Give players the opportunity to have three different levels - Small, Medium and Large houses much life FF14, but without the awful lottery system - just pure gold cost. Decorations could be both interior home decorations, and exterior - you can change your house's physical layout to look like architecture of other areas (Gilneas house in Stormwind, for example). Possibilities are literally endless, and many people believe it's high time for the "greatest MMORPG" to have one of the penultimate MMORPG elements added.
I loved Garrisons. Pretty sure they can expand onto it's base system and add a LOT more functionality plus get rid of some "cons" as mentioned above. After all, that was 10 years ago and tech has evolved so much since then.The major obvious change in Garrisons would be to have them independent and NOT tied and mandatory expansion feature with somewhat "required grind" system as they tend to do even with cosmetic stuff. The ONLY "grind" should be to go and defeat XYZ open world/instanced content and have the items 100% drop. Not some usual BS of either 1-5% drop chance from bags/mobs/bosses or "fill up a bar every day/week for X number of days/weeks".
Almost every pro listed for ESO is also true of FF14 housing. Entirely optional, extremely customizable, furnishings are mostly player crafted which makes materials and trade items from every expansion useful. The only thing that sucks about FF14 is the lottery system. I feel like there's some bias here.
" World of Warcraft players probably don't want a new pocket area outside of Stormwind or Orgimmar, they want their little apartment in Stormwind or Orgrimmar "Wrong. I do want housing outside of Stormwind or Orgrimmar. FFXIV does this as each city has it's own housing districts and some of us haven't forgotten the old " put your garrisons anywhere! " line we were fed at Blizzcon only to get dumped in Frostfire and Shadowmoon. I'd rather not be dumped in Orgrimmar/Stormwind if I can help it.
ESO has the best housing system atm. So Blizz should definitely copy that one.
Player housing is not an MMORPG aspect that's worth investing time or resources into.Nobody is gonna visit your house.How many people wanna spectate you showcasing your SIMS 4 mansion? That's how many people would enjoy looking at your house.I get the appeal, but is WoW really the platform to scratch that itch? Or is there much more better suited video games designed to scratch that very same itch?Now Guild Halls? That is entirely different, it's an aspect that improves upon the already existing community and something that's more worth investing time and resources into. I always emote at players I know whenever I meet them in the open world. Guild Halls that are centrally located Inns, with a few commodities depending on Guild Achievements, such as a transmogrifier, an auction house, a barber, etc. would go a much longer way than individual player housing.We don't need WoW to be an MMORPG, a mobile game, a Pokemon clone, a TV Show, a movie as well as a SIMS clone all at once.
I loved the Garrison, it was one of the best features ever in WoW!